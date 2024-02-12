The 11 Chelsea players that have brutally dropped in value since start of 2023/24 season

Chelsea have experienced a troublesome few years and it probably won’t come as much of a surprise to learn that a large bulk of their squad has lost a significant amount of market value.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table and have struggled to muster much consistency this year.

Despite the humongous sums of money that have been invested into the Chelsea squad under the ownership of Todd Boehly, the club hasn’t seen much of a return on his investment so far.

Using figures provided by Transfermarkt, we have identified the 11 Chelsea players that have brutally dropped in value since the season began.

Wesley Fofana (-£19.6m)

Following his £75million switch from Leicester in 2022, Chelsea fans have hardly got the chance to see Fofana in action. The 23-year-old has missed over 50 matches through injury since his arrival and has made just 20 appearances for the club.

The defender is yet to feature for Chelsea this season as he continues his recovery from an ACL injury. Since the start of the campaign, his value has dwindled by almost £20m.

Reece James (-£12.8m)

It’s been another injury-hit season for the Chelsea skipper. When fully fit, James is undoubtedly one of the best in the business, although he has struggled with hamstring-related issues for quite some time now.

Both Man City and Real Madrid have been sniffing around the 24-year-old who is under contract at Stamford Bridge until 2028.

If he continues to struggle with injuries, Chelsea could consider cashing in on the full-back. Since the start of the campaign, his valuation has already dropped by £12.8m and could continue to go down.

Raheem Sterling (-£8.5m)

With five goals and three assists, Sterling has been one of Chelsea’s more productive players this season, but that’s still not been enough to prevent his value from dropping.

The 29-year-old has been a regular starter under Pochettino, but he’s hardly at the peak of his powers right now. While he can still be a game-changer on his day, his value has dropped by £8.5m since the start of the season.

Mykhaylo Mudryk (-£8.5m)

Chelsea fans have had to be patient with Mudryk following his blockbuster move from Shakhtar Donetsk. While the 23-year-old has shown some bursts of quality, he is yet to justify his lofty £89m price tag.

Pochettino has a plethora of attacking options at his disposal and Mudryk has often found himself being utilised as an impact sub in the Premier League. Of the 19 league matches he’s played this season, 10 of them have come from the bench.

The 23-year-old still has time to prove his worth yet, although his market value has taken a hit since the start of the campaign.

Marc Cucurella (-£8.5m)

On paper, this seemed like a decent signing at the time. Cucurella built an excellent reputation for himself at Brighton and earned a big-money move to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2022.

However, since penning a six-year deal with the club, things haven’t been smooth sailing for the Spanish full-back. The 25-year-old suffered a loss of confidence last season and has spent a large portion of this campaign on the sidelines.

Since the summer, his value has dropped by £8.5m, although since he first joined Chelsea his valuation has decreased by a whopping £25.6m. Ouch.

Christopher Nkunku (-£4.3m)

As a consequence of missing the first half of the campaign through injury, Nkunku has also seen his value diminish. When fully fit, the French forward looks like a real asset to Pochettino’s side, although he’s not had much action so far.

He’s already off the mark with a couple of goals in the Premier League and will hopefully have more of an impact in the second half of the campaign.

Benoit Badiashile (-£4.3m)

Barring the odd mishap every now and then, Badiashile has looked relatively composed in a Chelsea shirt. However, like the majority of other players on this list, he’s also had a miserable time with injuries.

Since his arrival last year, the French defender has missed around 20 games through various injuries. He’s currently sidelined with a groin injury at this point in time.

Ben Chilwell (-£4.3m)

Pochettino’s experiment of using Chilwell as a left-winger was fairly short-lived. He’s since returned to his natural role at left-back where he looks much more comfortable.

The 27-year-old recently made his return from injury after being sidelined for around three months with a hamstring problem. In that time, his value went down by £4.3million.

Noni Madueke (-£4.3m)

The dynamic winger has shown real glimpses of quality during the season, although his chances have been somewhat few and far between. Of his 11 Premier League appearances, eight of them have come from the bench.

In many ways, Pochettino is spoilt for choice when it comes to his attacking options. More often than not, Madueke has found himself behind the likes of Sterling and Cole Palmer in the pecking order.

Perhaps as a consequence of his lack of action this season, his value has decreased by £4.3m since the start of the campaign.

Malang Sarr (-£1.7m)

We’d forgive you if you hadn’t realised that Sarr was still at the club. In many ways, the 25-year-old has become the forgotten man at Stamford Bridge.

The Frenchman hasn’t played for Chelsea in any competition this season and an exit in the summer seems more than likely. Given his lack of action over the years, it’s hardly much of a surprise that his value has taken a hit.

Marcus Bettinelli (-£420k)

Chelsea probably won’t be losing any sleep over Bettinelli losing some market value. The experienced goalkeeper is firmly behind the likes of Robert Sanchez and Dorde Petrovic in the pecking order and is seen as a squad option.