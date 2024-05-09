Chelsea
The key contract details of every Chelsea first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…
Chelsea have one of the biggest squads in the Premier League – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.
The Blues have invested heavily in recent transfer windows, with over £1billion being spent on new signings in the last two years.
They’ve also handed out a lot of lucrative and long-term contracts to their young players as they look to build for the future.
Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Chelsea.
When does every Chelsea player’s contract expire?
Note: An asterisk indicates that Chelsea have the option to extend the contract by another 12 months.
Goalkeepers
Robert Sanchez – June 30, 2030
Djordje Petrovic – June 30, 2030*
Marcus Bettinelli – June 30, 2026
Kepa Arrizabalaga – June 30, 2025
Gabriel Slonina – June 30, 2028
Lucas Bergstrom – June 30, 2025
Defenders
Reece James – June 30, 2028
Malo Gusto – June 30, 2030
Axel Disasi – June 30, 2029
Wesley Fofana – June 30, 2029
Thiago Silva – June 30, 2024
Levi Colwill – June 30, 2029*
Benoit Badiashile – June 30, 2030
Trevoh Chalobah – June 30, 2028*
Malang Sarr – June 30, 2025
Alfie Gilchrist – June 30, 2026*
Ben Chilwell – June 30, 2027
Marc Cucurella – June 30, 2028
Ian Maatsen – June 30, 2026
Midfielders
Moises Caicedo – June 30, 2031
Romeo Lavia – June 30, 2030
Lesley Ugochukwu – June 30, 2030*
Enzo Fernandez – June 30, 2031
Conor Gallagher – June 30, 2025
Carney Chukwuemeka – June 30, 2028
Cesare Casadei – June 30, 2028
Andrey Santos – June 30, 2030
Forwards
Cole Palmer – June 30, 2030*
Noni Madueke – June 30, 2030*
Christopher Nkunku – June 30, 2029
Nicolas Jackson – June 30, 2031
Deivid Washington – June 30, 2030*
Mykhaylo Mudryk – June 30, 2031
Raheem Sterling – June 30, 2027
Romelu Lukaku – June 30, 2026
Armando Broja – June 30, 2028
David Datro Fofana – June 30, 2029
Omari Hutchinson – June 30, 2025
Hakim Ziyech – June 30, 2025
Diego Moreira – June 30, 2028
Angelo – June 30, 2029
Since co-owner Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, Chelsea have decided to hand out lengthy contracts to their new signings.
The likes of Caicedo, Fernandez, Jackson and Mudryk are all under contract until the end of the 2030/31 season.
Silva is the only Chelsea player who is out of contract in the summer, and he will join Brazilian club Fluminense on a free transfer.
Gallagher faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge as his current deal is set to expire in 2025 and contract talks are currently at a standstill.
He has been linked with a move to Tottenham and TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are open to selling the midfielder if they fail to tie him down to fresh terms.
According to Capology, Lukaku and Maatsen both have release clauses in their Chelsea contracts.
Lukaku – who is on loan at Roma – has a £37million release clause and Maatsen – who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund – has a £35million release clause.
Ziyech also looks set to leave Chelsea in the summer as Galatasaray have triggered the obligation-to-buy clause in his loan deal.
TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea will offer Hutchinson a new contract and Ipswich Town want to keep the youngster on loan next season.
How much do Chelsea’s players earn?
Goalkeepers
Robert Sanchez – £60,000-per-week
Djordje Petrovic – £25,000-per-week
Marcus Bettinelli – £35,000-per-week
Kepa Arrizabalaga – £150,000-per-week
Gabriel Slonina – N/A
Lucas Bergstrom – N/A
Defenders
Reece James – £250,000-per-week
Malo Gusto – £45,000-per-week
Axel Disasi – £80,000-per-week
Wesley Fofana – £200,000-per-week
Thiago Silva – £110,000-per-week
Levi Colwill – £100,000-per-week
Benoit Badiashile – £90,000-per-week
Trevoh Chalobah – £50,000-per-week
Malang Sarr – £120,000-per-week
Alfie Gilchrist – N/A
Ben Chilwell – £200,000-per-week
Marc Cucurella – £175,000-per-week
Ian Maatsen – £20,191-per-week
Midfielders
Moises Caicedo – £150,000-per-week
Romeo Lavia – £45,000-per-week
Lesley Ugochukwu – £45,000-per-week
Enzo Fernandez – £180,000-per-week
Conor Gallagher – £50,000-per-week
Carney Chukwuemeka – £100,000-per-week
Cesare Casadei – £7,500-per-week
Andrey Santos – £10,592-per-week
Forwards
Cole Palmer – £75,000-per-week
Noni Madueke – £50,000-per-week
Christopher Nkunku – £195,000-per-week
Nicolas Jackson – £65,000-per-week
Deivid Washington – £40,000-per-week
Mykhaylo Mudryk – £100,000-per-week
Raheem Sterling – £325,000-per-week
Romelu Lukaku – £148,453-per-week
Armando Broja – £40,000-per-week
David Datro Fofana – £30,000-per-week
Omari Hutchinson – £3,000-per-week
Hakim Ziyech – £100,000-per-week
Diego Moreira – £10,000-per-week
Angelo – £24,825-per-week
The current wage bill at Chelsea is estimated to be in the region of £2.97million-per-week, which equates to £154.8million-per-year.
But that figure doesn’t include the wages of Kepa, Maatsen, Santos, Angelo, Hutchinson, Ziyech, Lukaku, Broja and Fofana, who are all out on loan.
The Blues have the fourth-highest wage bill in the Premier League, behind Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.
Sterling joined Chelsea in 2022 and signed a £325,000-per-week contract, making him the highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge.
He is followed by three defenders as James is taking home a weekly wage of £250,000, while Fofana and Chilwell both earn £200,000-per-week.
Gallagher is currently earning £50,000-per-week and TEAMtalk understands that the 24-year-old is demanding over £150,000-per-week from the Blues.
Sarr is yet to feature under Mauricio Pochettino but Chelsea are paying him £120,000-per-week – which works out at £6.2million a year.
Who are the agents of Chelsea’s players?
Goalkeepers
Robert Sanchez – CAA Stellar
Djordje Petrovic – Rabona Sports
Marcus Bettinelli – World in Motion
Kepa Arrizabalaga – AC Talent
Gabriel Slonina – Jaime Garcia (Starting XI Player Management)
Lucas Bergstrom – CAA Stellar
Defenders
Reece James – Unique Sports Group
Malo Gusto – Castagnino SAS
Axel Disasi – Relatives
Wesley Fofana – TTMA
Thiago Silva – Paulo Tonietto
Levi Colwill – FA Sport
Benoit Badiashile – CANTERASPORT
Trevoh Chalobah – CAA Base Ltd
Malang Sarr – Federico Pastorello
Alfie Gilchrist – Louie Anthony Sports Limited
Ben Chilwell – CAA Stellar
Marc Cucurella – Alvaro Dominguez (EMG Mundial)
Ian Maatsen – Epic Sports
Midfielders
Moises Caicedo – Manuel Sierra (Football Division Worldwide)
Romeo Lavia – Elite Project Group Ltd
Lesley Ugochukwu – Wasserman
Enzo Fernandez – Uriel Perez (De 9 Futbol)
Conor Gallagher – Elite Management Agency
Carney Chukwuemeka – N/A
Cesare Casadei – Paolo Busardo (CAA Base Ltd)
Andrey Santos – Bertolucci Sports
Forwards
Cole Palmer – CAA Base Ltd
Noni Madueke – N/A
Christopher Nkunku – Gol International
Nicolas Jackson – Epic Sports
Deivid Washington – Bertolucci Sports
Mykhaylo Mudryk – Oleksiy Alekhin
Raheem Sterling – Relatives
Romelu Lukaku – Team Lukaku
Armando Broja – FA Sport
David Datro Fofana – Epic Sports
Omari Hutchinson – Sports Invest UK Ltd
Hakim Ziyech – HZ International
Diego Moreira – Gestifute
Angelo – Bertolucci Sports
Chelsea have paid £75.1million to agents and intermediaries over the past two transfer windows, which is more than any other Premier League club.
A lot of money will have gone to Manuel Sierra, who represents Caicedo and oversaw his £115million move to Chelsea in the summer.
“When Liverpool came and approached in that way, obviously Moises got dizzy, I got dizzy myself, but Chelsea were by our side at all times asking us to go, they wanted an hour to tell Brighton that they could match the offer,” Sierra said.
“They gave them an hour and it ended after two days of negotiation.”
Palmer, Chalobah and Casadei are all represented by CAA Base Ltd, whose other clients include James Maddison, Kingsley Coman, Bremer and Eberechi Eze.
Giuliano Bertolucci – who owns Bertolucci Sports – is one of the biggest agents in Brazil and he has three Chelsea players on his books.
