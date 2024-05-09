The key contract details of every Chelsea first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Enzo Fernandez, Cole Palmer and Conor Gallagher are all key players for Chelsea.

Chelsea have one of the biggest squads in the Premier League – and TEAMtalk have provided a detailed breakdown of each player’s contract.

The Blues have invested heavily in recent transfer windows, with over £1billion being spent on new signings in the last two years.

They’ve also handed out a lot of lucrative and long-term contracts to their young players as they look to build for the future.

Using data from transfermarkt, capology and other sources, we’ve taken a look at the key contract details for every first-team player at Chelsea.

When does every Chelsea player’s contract expire?

Note: An asterisk indicates that Chelsea have the option to extend the contract by another 12 months.

Goalkeepers

Robert Sanchez – June 30, 2030

Djordje Petrovic – June 30, 2030*

Marcus Bettinelli – June 30, 2026

Kepa Arrizabalaga – June 30, 2025

Gabriel Slonina – June 30, 2028

Lucas Bergstrom – June 30, 2025

Defenders

Reece James – June 30, 2028

Malo Gusto – June 30, 2030

Axel Disasi – June 30, 2029

Wesley Fofana – June 30, 2029

Thiago Silva – June 30, 2024

Levi Colwill – June 30, 2029*

Benoit Badiashile – June 30, 2030

Trevoh Chalobah – June 30, 2028*

Malang Sarr – June 30, 2025

Alfie Gilchrist – June 30, 2026*

Ben Chilwell – June 30, 2027

Marc Cucurella – June 30, 2028

Ian Maatsen – June 30, 2026

Midfielders

Moises Caicedo – June 30, 2031

Romeo Lavia – June 30, 2030

Lesley Ugochukwu – June 30, 2030*

Enzo Fernandez – June 30, 2031

Conor Gallagher – June 30, 2025

Carney Chukwuemeka – June 30, 2028

Cesare Casadei – June 30, 2028

Andrey Santos – June 30, 2030

Forwards

Cole Palmer – June 30, 2030*

Noni Madueke – June 30, 2030*

Christopher Nkunku – June 30, 2029

Nicolas Jackson – June 30, 2031

Deivid Washington – June 30, 2030*

Mykhaylo Mudryk – June 30, 2031

Raheem Sterling – June 30, 2027

Romelu Lukaku – June 30, 2026

Armando Broja – June 30, 2028

David Datro Fofana – June 30, 2029

Omari Hutchinson – June 30, 2025

Hakim Ziyech – June 30, 2025

Diego Moreira – June 30, 2028

Angelo – June 30, 2029

Since co-owner Todd Boehly took over from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, Chelsea have decided to hand out lengthy contracts to their new signings.

The likes of Caicedo, Fernandez, Jackson and Mudryk are all under contract until the end of the 2030/31 season.

Silva is the only Chelsea player who is out of contract in the summer, and he will join Brazilian club Fluminense on a free transfer.

Gallagher faces an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge as his current deal is set to expire in 2025 and contract talks are currently at a standstill.

He has been linked with a move to Tottenham and TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea are open to selling the midfielder if they fail to tie him down to fresh terms.

According to Capology, Lukaku and Maatsen both have release clauses in their Chelsea contracts.

Lukaku – who is on loan at Roma – has a £37million release clause and Maatsen – who is on loan at Borussia Dortmund – has a £35million release clause.

Ziyech also looks set to leave Chelsea in the summer as Galatasaray have triggered the obligation-to-buy clause in his loan deal.

TEAMtalk understands that Chelsea will offer Hutchinson a new contract and Ipswich Town want to keep the youngster on loan next season.

How much do Chelsea’s players earn?

Goalkeepers

Robert Sanchez – £60,000-per-week

Djordje Petrovic – £25,000-per-week

Marcus Bettinelli – £35,000-per-week

Kepa Arrizabalaga – £150,000-per-week

Gabriel Slonina – N/A

Lucas Bergstrom – N/A

Defenders

Reece James – £250,000-per-week

Malo Gusto – £45,000-per-week

Axel Disasi – £80,000-per-week

Wesley Fofana – £200,000-per-week

Thiago Silva – £110,000-per-week

Levi Colwill – £100,000-per-week

Benoit Badiashile – £90,000-per-week

Trevoh Chalobah – £50,000-per-week

Malang Sarr – £120,000-per-week

Alfie Gilchrist – N/A

Ben Chilwell – £200,000-per-week

Marc Cucurella – £175,000-per-week

Ian Maatsen – £20,191-per-week

Midfielders

Moises Caicedo – £150,000-per-week

Romeo Lavia – £45,000-per-week

Lesley Ugochukwu – £45,000-per-week

Enzo Fernandez – £180,000-per-week

Conor Gallagher – £50,000-per-week

Carney Chukwuemeka – £100,000-per-week

Cesare Casadei – £7,500-per-week

Andrey Santos – £10,592-per-week

Forwards

Cole Palmer – £75,000-per-week

Noni Madueke – £50,000-per-week

Christopher Nkunku – £195,000-per-week

Nicolas Jackson – £65,000-per-week

Deivid Washington – £40,000-per-week

Mykhaylo Mudryk – £100,000-per-week

Raheem Sterling – £325,000-per-week

Romelu Lukaku – £148,453-per-week

Armando Broja – £40,000-per-week

David Datro Fofana – £30,000-per-week

Omari Hutchinson – £3,000-per-week

Hakim Ziyech – £100,000-per-week

Diego Moreira – £10,000-per-week

Angelo – £24,825-per-week

The current wage bill at Chelsea is estimated to be in the region of £2.97million-per-week, which equates to £154.8million-per-year.

But that figure doesn’t include the wages of Kepa, Maatsen, Santos, Angelo, Hutchinson, Ziyech, Lukaku, Broja and Fofana, who are all out on loan.

The Blues have the fourth-highest wage bill in the Premier League, behind Manchester United, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Sterling joined Chelsea in 2022 and signed a £325,000-per-week contract, making him the highest-paid player at Stamford Bridge.

He is followed by three defenders as James is taking home a weekly wage of £250,000, while Fofana and Chilwell both earn £200,000-per-week.

Gallagher is currently earning £50,000-per-week and TEAMtalk understands that the 24-year-old is demanding over £150,000-per-week from the Blues.

Sarr is yet to feature under Mauricio Pochettino but Chelsea are paying him £120,000-per-week – which works out at £6.2million a year.

Who are the agents of Chelsea’s players?

Goalkeepers

Robert Sanchez – CAA Stellar

Djordje Petrovic – Rabona Sports

Marcus Bettinelli – World in Motion

Kepa Arrizabalaga – AC Talent

Gabriel Slonina – Jaime Garcia (Starting XI Player Management)

Lucas Bergstrom – CAA Stellar

Defenders

Reece James – Unique Sports Group

Malo Gusto – Castagnino SAS

Axel Disasi – Relatives

Wesley Fofana – TTMA

Thiago Silva – Paulo Tonietto

Levi Colwill – FA Sport

Benoit Badiashile – CANTERASPORT

Trevoh Chalobah – CAA Base Ltd

Malang Sarr – Federico Pastorello

Alfie Gilchrist – Louie Anthony Sports Limited

Ben Chilwell – CAA Stellar

Marc Cucurella – Alvaro Dominguez (EMG Mundial)

Ian Maatsen – Epic Sports

Midfielders

Moises Caicedo – Manuel Sierra (Football Division Worldwide)

Romeo Lavia – Elite Project Group Ltd

Lesley Ugochukwu – Wasserman

Enzo Fernandez – Uriel Perez (De 9 Futbol)

Conor Gallagher – Elite Management Agency

Carney Chukwuemeka – N/A

Cesare Casadei – Paolo Busardo (CAA Base Ltd)

Andrey Santos – Bertolucci Sports

Forwards

Cole Palmer – CAA Base Ltd

Noni Madueke – N/A

Christopher Nkunku – Gol International

Nicolas Jackson – Epic Sports

Deivid Washington – Bertolucci Sports

Mykhaylo Mudryk – Oleksiy Alekhin

Raheem Sterling – Relatives

Romelu Lukaku – Team Lukaku

Armando Broja – FA Sport

David Datro Fofana – Epic Sports

Omari Hutchinson – Sports Invest UK Ltd

Hakim Ziyech – HZ International

Diego Moreira – Gestifute

Angelo – Bertolucci Sports

Chelsea have paid £75.1million to agents and intermediaries over the past two transfer windows, which is more than any other Premier League club.

A lot of money will have gone to Manuel Sierra, who represents Caicedo and oversaw his £115million move to Chelsea in the summer.

“When Liverpool came and approached in that way, obviously Moises got dizzy, I got dizzy myself, but Chelsea were by our side at all times asking us to go, they wanted an hour to tell Brighton that they could match the offer,” Sierra said.

“They gave them an hour and it ended after two days of negotiation.”

Palmer, Chalobah and Casadei are all represented by CAA Base Ltd, whose other clients include James Maddison, Kingsley Coman, Bremer and Eberechi Eze.

Giuliano Bertolucci – who owns Bertolucci Sports – is one of the biggest agents in Brazil and he has three Chelsea players on his books.

