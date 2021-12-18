Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has approved Thomas Tuchel’s request for a bid for AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez, according to a report.

The Blues’ squad depth has made them firm Premier League title contenders this season. Defence is a key part of that for manager Tuchel. Not only has he got a range of solid centre-back options, he also has strong full-back ranks.

Left-back Ben Chilwell has adapted well to the wing-back system under the German manager. Indeed, after struggling for form and minutes, he recently enjoyed a fantastic run of form.

However, he suffered a worrying knee injury in the recent 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus. There were initial fears over his layoff, but he has undertaken some light running this week as he continues his recovery.

Nevertheless, reports are linking Chelsea with a move for a new left-back option to support Marcos Alonso.

Everton’s Lucas Digne is one such target following a reported rift with Toffees boss Lucas Digne.

Although, El Nacional now claims that Milan’s Hernandez is also on Chelsea’s radar. Tuchel has drawn up a list of transfer targets and Hernandez is reportedly the ‘most convincing’ player for the manager.

As such, he has had a request approved by Abramovich to make a move for the 24-year-old, with the Russian owner preparing a bid.

Paris Saint-Germain are also watching Hernandez’s situation closely and El Nacional reports that he would cost more than €40million (£34million).

Still, Chelsea are supposedly the ‘big favourites’ for the France international.

As well as preparing a bid, Abramovich has also reportedly opened talks with the former Real Madrid star.

Hernandez supposedly hopes that he can have a quick adaptation to the Premier League if he gets a move there. He has contributed one goal and five assists in 19 games in all competitions this season.

Tuchel admits Chelsea midfield concerns

Elsewhere, Chelsea boss Tuchel has admitted that he has concerns over his midfield plans for Sunday’s clash against Wolves.

The German confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Jorginho are doubts.

What’s more, Mateo Kovacic’s training session on Friday was only his first since his injury.

As such, Tuchel admitted that he may have to consider a “crazy” plan involving N’Golo Kante.