Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva says he is ‘living a dream’ with the Blues and has thanked club director Marina Granovskaia for taking him to Stamford Bridge.

Silva is now 37 years old but is still playing at the highest level. He has already made 30 appearances this season and is a vital part of the Chelsea backline.

The 104-cap Brazil international put in a sublime display on Tuesday as the Blues eased past French champions Lille in the Champions League.

He kept striker Jonathan David quiet all night long, with help from fellow centre-halves Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

Tuchel’s side took up a commanding position in the last 16 tie thanks to goals from Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic either side of half time.

After starring in the relatively comfortable European win, Silva featured in an interview with TNT Sports (as relayed by Sport Witness).

The serial winner said: “Man, I think I’m living a dream. I didn’t expect it to be as good as it is.

Thiago Silva reveals supporter impact

“Sometimes on the pitch we don’t listen so much, but as it’s the whole stadium, it’s something that gets very strong in my head. ‘Oh Thiago Silva, oh Thiago Silva’ at every moment, at every cut, at every beautiful play I make defensively. So that fills me with pride.

“This shows not only what I’ve done in my career, what I’m still doing. So that makes me very happy.

“But at the same time it increases my responsibility to continue playing at a high level, to continue helping the team.

“I’m very flattered by all that I’m living, I believe I’m living one of the biggest dreams of my life.

“And I thank the people who were important for my arrival here, who were [Frank] Lampard, Marina, in short, who put all this trust.”

Silva can add to his long list of honours this weekend when Chelsea come up against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final.

Pundit predicts ‘alarm bells’ at Chelsea

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher explained why the writing will be on the wall for Romelu Lukaku if Chelsea don’t select him for the final on Sunday.

Carragher said (via the Liverpool Echo): “I think the big thing at the weekend, we are talking about the cup final now. We don’t know, yet to see what the team is.

“But I think not playing in a Champions League knockout game, then not playing in a cup final. I mean alarm bells will be going if I was Lukaku.

“He’s not the type of player you can have on the bench, I don’t believe that. I don’t believe he will be on the bench long-term.

“We are seeing that with Timo Werner right now. But Lukaku is a bigger name. Bigger presence and he is a better player than someone like Werner.

“If they go with Havertz and almost like a different system, like a false nine, then I don’t think we will see Lukaku at the club next season.”

