Thiago Silva could sign with Chelsea rivals as shock offers roll in for departing legend

Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea this summer and could remain in the Premier League

Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at season’s end and reports claim an anticipated return to Brazil might be put off in favour of signing with another English side.

The classy Brazilian, 39, is a legend of the game and has lifted 29 major honours during his club career. The bulk of those trophies were won at PSG, though it wasn’t until Silva joined Chelsea that the Champions League was finally added to his résumé.

Silva signed with Chelsea as a free agent in 2020 and aged 35 at the time, expectations over an extended stay weren’t all that high.

However, Silva’s high calibre displays over the last four seasons in England have only added to his longevity and legendary status and the defender was even named Chelsea’s Player of the Year in the 2022/23 campaign.

However, Silva’s contract at Stamford Bridge expires this summer and following the Blues’ FA Cup semi-final defeat on Saturday, Silva strongly hinted he’ll be on the move.

“You are going to know in the coming days,” said Silva. “I don’t want to say anything now after a defeat.

“I’m sad about the result, but sooner or later, the news will come out. I do have a decision made in my mind, but it’s not the moment to share it.”

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano subsequently revealed the decision Silva and Chelsea have made is to part ways.

That claim has been backed up by AS reporter Eduardo Burgos. Taking to X, Burgos stated: “Thiago Silva will leave Chelsea at the end of the season.”

Fluminense return could be delayed

A return to Brazil with boyhood club Fluminense has long been touted. Silva has spent three spells on Fluminense’s books – once as a youth team player, once on loan (2006) and on a regular contract between 2007-09.

Speaking to ESPN Brasil in March, Fluminense director Fred admitted bringing Silva back to the club to round out his career is the “dream” scenario. He also confirmed Fluminense’s president is in frequent contact with Silva.

“Thiago Silva has been a dream of ours for a long time, the president talks to him almost every week,” said Fred.

“Thiago has a contract in England, we’re rooting for him, I personally am a friend of his, and I’m a big fan of his character, and he deserves all the best.

“He knows that here the doors are wide open for him to return.”

But according to Burgos as well as fellow reporter Rudy Galetti, Silva could yet remain in the Premier League.

Burgos wrote on X: “the player has an offer from Fluminense to return to Brazil, but not the only [offer].

“Clubs from England, Italy, Saudi Arabia and the USA have also been interested in his situation. The decision will be announced shortly.”

Burgos’ claims regarding offers from other Premier League sides was echoed by Galetti, though neither reporter named specific clubs.

If Silva truly believes he is still a top class centre-half, electing to remain in a top European like like the EPL or Serie A would hold greater appeal than returning to Brazil or moving to America or Saudi Arabia.

