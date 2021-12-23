Whether Thiago Silva will ditch Chelsea for more money elsewhere has been hinted at after the Brazilian ace received a ‘significant offer’, per a report.

The veteran centre-half, 37, has been a revelation since arriving in England last season. Many felt Silva could be exposed in the Premier League given his advancing years. However, the Brazilian legend has not only survived in England, but has thrived.

Silva has even confounded those that insisted he could not feature regularly at his age. He has played the full 90 minutes in 10 of Chelsea’s last 11 league matches. In the other fixture, Silva played 45 minutes.

However, like Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicuetata, Silva is out of contract next summer.

A recent report from the Metro suggested Chelsea chief Marina Granovskaia was working her magic. They stated new deals were on the horizon for Christensen and Silva, though whether Silva will actually sign is now in doubt.

That’s because of a report from the Express, who revealed Silva has received a lucrative offer from the Middle East.

Citing the Transfer Window Podcast, the offer would see Silva move on as a free agent next summer with a hefty wage rise the big lure.

Thiago Silva still “extremely competitive”

However, whether Silva – who remains a truly elite performer – would relocate to a far less competitive league is unknown.

But Ian McGarry’s comment describing Silva as “extremely competitive” would suggest the defender will prefer to remain where the action is fiercest at Stamford Bridge.

“It is our information that we have obtained here at the Transfer Window that Thiago Silva has a significant financial offer to continue his career in the Middle East,” said McGarry (via the Express).

“Of course, in terms of money it would be attractive because it would be tax-free and the leagues are not overly competitive.

“But Silva himself is extremely competitive.”

McGarry’s co-host, Duncan Castles, stated he’d be “surprised” if Chelsea allowed Silva to walk. However, he did admit the Blues wouldn’t stand in his way if chasing the money was Silva’s wish.

“I’d be surprised if Chelsea allow him to leave easily,” added Castles.

“Obviously if the offer is so substantial that it’s difficult for them to match and they put it to Thiago Silva that you’re going to have to take less money if you want to remain in the top tier of European football, then perhaps they’ll allow him to go if that’s his wish.”

Element of major Chelsea deal already ‘accepted’

Meanwhile, Chelsea already have an agreement in place to sign long-time target Jules Kounde in 2022, according to one journalist.

Additions at centre-half could assume greater significance with four of Chelsea’s six senior centre-halves all out of contract next summer.

Now, transfer guru Duncan Castles thinks an agreement is already in place with the 23-year-old Kounde. He said on The Transfer Window podcast (via the Express): “Chelsea are continuing to pursue him.

“They have continued to make it clear they want to bring him to the Premier League and that they’re interested in doing it in January.

“Obviously the financial terms remain fine, they were accepted in the summer.”

Castles thinks Kounde is waiting to see if Chelsea will meet Sevilla’s asking price. They were some way off the £68m Sevilla want during the summer.

