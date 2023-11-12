Thiago Silva tipped to sign new Chelsea contract and avoid Fluminense return due to unusual motivating factor

Thiago Silva could continue his Chelsea career into his forties after a report explained what might make him extend his contract with the club.

Chelsea signed Silva in 2020 after he left Paris Saint-Germain and he quickly established himself as one of their leaders. Fast forward to the present day and he has more than 100 appearances to his name for the club, as well as a Champions League medal from his debut season.

Silva is due to become a free agent at the end of the season when the contract he agreed back in February expires. He knows a time is coming when he will have to wind down what has been an illustrious career at a high level.

However, it is not necessarily a given that his current contract will be his last deal with Chelsea.

As things stand, a few options are on for the 39-year-old. He could leave Chelsea in the summer or even in January, when his former club Fluminense might try to sign him.

Fluminense have been dreaming of Silva having a second spell in their colours for a long time and their status as the reigning Copa Libertadores champions – which has given them the chance to lift another piece of silverware, the Recopa Sudamericana, in February when they take on LDU Quito – might make this the ideal time for them to pounce.

Alternatively, Silva – who has completed 90 minutes in all of Chelsea’s first 11 Premier League matches this season and was named in the starting lineup again for their 12th against Manchester City on Sunday – could yet earn another new deal in west London.

IN DEPTH: Every Premier League player who is out of contract at the end of the 2023-24 season

And according to the Daily Mirror, Silva is weighing up one particularly important factor that could encourage him to stay at Chelsea.

It is claimed that if Chelsea offer Silva a new contract, he could be tempted to agree terms – because of his sons wanting to stay in England.

Both of Silva’s sons play in Chelsea’s academy and one of them, Isago da Silva, has a longer contract than their father, until 2025.

Therefore, Silva senior will weigh up extending his own spell at Chelsea if they do offer him a stay of a similar length.

Family reasons could keep Silva at Chelsea

If you were to hear that family reasons would be influencing Silva’s next decision, it might make you think it would mean he was going back to Brazil, but in this instance, the opposite could actually be true.

Silva will turn 40 in September, so if he is still at Chelsea by then, he could become a rare example of an outfield player lasting in the Premier League until their forties.

The only others to have played in the Premier League at the age of 40 were Gordon Strachan for Coventry City in 1997, Teddy Sheringham for West Ham United in 2006, Kevin Phillips for Crystal Palace in 2013 and Ryan Giggs for Manchester United in 2014 – so Silva has the chance to do something that has not been done for a decade.

READ MORE: Chelsea make brutal transfer call which will dump Pochettino signing aside months after move