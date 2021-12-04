Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel admitted that his side made too many mistakes as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to West Ham and a blow in the Premier League title race.

The Blues led twice through goals from Thiago Silva and Mason Mount. However, the Hammers hit back before Arthur Masuaku netted a bizarre winner. Indeed, West Ham did to Chelsea what they did to Liverpool last month.

Still, Chelsea did not help themselves. Jorginho’s poor back pass had Edouard Mendy in a spin trying to clear under pressure from Jarrod Bowen. However, he ended up conceding a penalty.

Manuel Lanzini converted and after Bowen’s fine finish made it 2-2, Mendy should have done better to stop Masuaku’s cross-cum-shot.

Tuchel told BT Sport after the match: “It was an ok match, you can win with this performance. It’s tough to play here, we did too many individual mistakes today. We did already against Man Utd, we did already against Watford and got punished.

“If you want to have a result on this kind of level, you have to minimise the mistakes. We talked about it before, which obviously did not help.”

On the build-up to Lanzini’s penalty, Tuchel added: “Everybody is involved. The pass is not the best decision to pass this ball back and then we can save it, but the decision-making is also not the best from Edu in this moment.

“Suddenly you concede. You score a second one and you lead at half time. We created a lot of half-chances, we had a lot of touches in the box but sometimes you need a bit of luck with a deflected shot, we did not have this.

“The second goal is one that you can concede, but the third one is a strange one. In general, the two big chances they had in the first half were our two big mistakes.”

Chelsea did not have the worst performance, as Mount’s expert volley was the product of a fine counter-attacking move.

Indeed, Ruben Loftus-Cheek had a solid display in midfield as he controlled the tempo at times.

However, Tuchel pointed out the lack of a killer touch in the second half – combined with key mistakes – cost the visitors.

“We wanted to [finish it off], but we could not finish it with clear chances and be more ruthless. We struggled also defending in some situations as well,” the manager said.

“When Thiago cleared the ball on the line, it’s right after our goal and we have a horrible pass back into the feet of the opponents. You cannot do this on this level, this is top-four Premier League level.

“Way too many mistakes, it’s impossible to make so many mistakes and expect a result.”

On the title blow, he added: “Every loss is a bump in the road, that will not hold us back from what we demand from us. We need to play more accurate, more stable and reduce big mistakes.”

Chelsea return to action on Wednesday when they face Zenit in the Champions League.