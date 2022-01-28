Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will soon face increasing pressure if he does not turn the current tide at the club, according to one observer.

The German celebrated his one-year anniversary of stepping into the Blues dugout on Wednesday. And he has enjoyed a fantastic first year at Stamford Bridge, capped off by Champions League triumph.

Indeed, Frank Lampard got Chelsea through the group stages last season but Tuchel masterminded the brunt of the European success.

Tuchel also guided Chelsea to a top-four Premier League finish last term. His side also looked like firm title contenders early on this season following a run of strong form.

However, they have hit a rocky patch since the start of November. Following a 1-1 draw with Burnley, Chelsea have picked up seven further stalemates in 19 games. Crucially, most of those draws have come in the top flight in a major blow to their title hopes.

Tuchel insisted after a 1-1 result against Brighton that his players are exhausted and need time off. More recently, though, The Athletic claimed that some of the stars feel unhappy at the ‘brutal’ way their manager treats them.

In any case, Chelsea have yet to get out of their Premier League rut and European football expert Julien Laurens has said that Tuchel will realise the often short shelf life of Stamford Bridge coaches.

“He knows the rules far too well at a club like Chelsea,” Laurens told ESPN FC.

“He’s one of the most intelligent managers that I’ve ever come across.

“And he knows the days those results stop, which means no more finals like the FA Cup, the Champions League, the League Cup coming up, where you’re not competitive enough in the Champions League anymore or in the league, then he knows he will be gone and someone else will come and replace him.”

Indeed, Tuchel can arrest some of the talk and pressure on his job by beating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. The two sides face off at Wembley next month.

Nevertheless, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and chairman Bruce Buck will ultimately judge the German on his Premier League and Champions League success.

Pulisic admits Chelsea, Tuchel frustration

Winger Christian Pulisic is one player who has struggled to make his best impact under Tuchel at Chelsea.

The USA international has played 19 times this term including 12 in the Premier League.

But he said: “It’s been up and down this year, for sure. Not exactly where I want to be and how I want things to be right now. But, yeah, I’m just going to keep going.

“It’s tough. I haven’t always been playing in the positions I want to play in.

“But I think it’s a good quality to be versatile and be able to play in all kinds of positions and have different strengths on the pitch.”

Chelsea return to action when facing Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round.