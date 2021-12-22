Tuchel finally receives good news with looming Chelsea crisis set to ease

A Chelsea star has made his intentions clear in what will be a welcome piece of good news in a problem position, per a report.

The Blues are facing something of a crisis at centre-back next season. Thiago Silva, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azpilicueta and Antonio Rudiger are all out of contract in the summer. While common sense would dictate not all four will leave, Chelsea have begun ramping up approaches for potential replacements.

Chelsea are understood to harbour hopes of securing the futures of each of the quartet. However, in just over a week’s time, they will all be free to sign pre-contract agreements with overseas clubs.

Rudiger and Azpilicueta have drawn the most concrete links with foreign suitors. Real Madrid have made overtures towards Rudiger, while Barcelona boss Xavi is targeting Azpilicueta.

Losing club captain Azpilicueta, 32, would be a bitter blow. His gametime has shrunk this season, though his versatility will be as important as ever down the stretch.

The Spaniard can operate at centre-back as well as right-wingback. Furthermore, when Ben Chilwell suffered an ACL injury versus Juventus in November, it was Azpilicueta who came off the bench to deputise on the left side.

Azpilicueta’s desire to feature for Spain at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar was recently cited as a reason why he may push for an exit. Given Barcelona’s problems at right-back, Azpilicueta would be assured of more regular minutes at the Camp Nou.

Magnificent Chelsea legend heading to Barcelona Cesar Azpilicueta looks set to leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with Barcelona strongly linked.

However, according to The Athletic, Azpilicueta has laid out his intentions to stay at Stamford Bridge.

Via the Daily Mail, the veteran wishes to ‘extend his stay’ and ‘continue to fight for his place’ in Tuchel’s side.

With Chelsea and Azpilicueta both seemingly singing from the same hymn sheet, a contract extension should be an inevitability.

Frank Lampard and Diego Martinez head potential replacements for Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Club urged to make £60m Chelsea bid

Meanwhile, Tuchel could be left sweating after one club was told to bid £60million for an impressive Chelsea star.

Chelsea may face a fight to keep one of their most prized assets next year. 21-year-old Conor Gallagher is blazing a trail while on loan at Crystal Palace. He is their top scorer this season, with six goals, despite operating from central midfield.

Gallagher’s stunning form has led to rumours of a permanent switch to Selhurst Park. And former Palace star Darren Ambrose thinks it would be a suitable move.

While appearing on talkSPORT, he was asked if Patrick Vieira’s side should launch a bid for the Chelsea youngster. “100 per cent – and I mean break the bank!” Ambrose said.

“£60m would do it. He’s playing every week, he’s happy. I think Palace is a club going forward. They’ve got a manager in Patrick Vieira who is someone you want to learn off.

“I think they’re on the up and heading for the top half of the table and beyond. Does he play week in, week out at Chelsea if everyone’s fit? Probably not. Even though I feel he should.”

READ MORE: Paper Talk: Liverpool deal could help Chelsea as Real Madrid eye shock move