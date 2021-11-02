Tuchel reveals man behind decisive tactical switch which ensured Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel refused to take credit for the decisive tactical half-time change which ensured Chelsea beat Malmo in the Champions League.

The Blues were dominant in Sweden but only mustered the one second-half goal. Callum Hudson-Odoi made it, running down the right wing and crossing to the left for Hakim Ziyech. However, they were on opposite sides in the first 45 minutes.

The two attackers switched positions after half-time. And just 11 minutes later they found the breakthrough as a result.

On the decision, Tuchel said: “All the credit to my assistant, he had the idea at half time.

“We had the feelings that maybe when we enter into the spaces behind their back five, they defended a low block, we would lose seconds if Callum or Hakim had to switch back.

“We thought maybe we can enter and save important tenths of a second.”

The narrow victory took Chelsea to nine points out of a possible 12 so far, and meant they kept pace with Juventus at the top of Group H.

Their German boss recognised the importance of the three points post-match.

“We needed the result, we expected the result, we delivered,” Tuchel said. “We had a lot of touches but was maybe not clinical enough yet.

“We wanted to increase the intensity level in the second half. We were able to use this one moment, this position, then be clinical enough to score and then we had enough chances for a second one.

“The control was on our side. We did not suffer through difficult situations in our box, we never lost concentration.”

Chelsea ended the match with 22 attempts at goal with 10 of those finding the target. Despite their lack of clinical edge, it was job done in Sweden.

Tuchel on goalscorer Ziyech

Ziyech, 28, bagged his first goal since the UEFA Super Cup victory all the way back in August. The forward has plenty of room for improvement according to his manager.

Tuchel added: “I still I think there is space to improve for him in decision making. We always rely on his workrate against the ball.

“This is also a huge part of his performances. He can still be more clinical.

“He is not still 100 per cent free as he should be, the players love their freedom in their movement but I am happy for him and for Callum.”

