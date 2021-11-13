Tuchel spots opening for Chelsea to sign €40m star in perfect tactical fit

Thomas Tuchel has identified Real Madrid defender Eder Militao as a potential target who would be suitable to his tactics, according to reports.

Chelsea have built their success so far under Tuchel on a solid defence, usually based from a back three. But the identities of the players fitting in that system could be changing. Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Cesar Azplicueta and Thiago Silva are all out of contract in the summer.

There are particular concerns about Rudiger leaving the club, while it was already clear that Silva would not be a long-term solution despite his impressive ability.

Whatever happens, they will need to regenerate their backline if some of those players do leave. As the January transfer window approaches – from which time the out-of-contract players could sign pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs – it will become more of a priority.

A number of defenders have already been linked with switches to Stamford Bridge as a result. But a new name in the frame, as reported by El Nacional, is Militao.

The Brazilian joined Real Madrid in a €50m transfer from Porto in 2019. He has had to be patient for opportunities, but the summer departures of Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane have opened up more space for him.

Militao remains under contract with Madrid until 2025. However, since he is still on the same terms he agreed to when joining the club – one of the lower salaries in the squad – there is a feeling that he deserves a better offer.

According to El Nacional, Real want to reward his rise to prominence this season with a new contract. But in the meantime, other clubs are sniffing around.

The report claims Chelsea are keeping a close eye on Militao and may have even already made their move. There is talk of a €40m offer, in acknowledgement of how his profile has changed since Madrid signed him.

Chelsea’s pursuit would be at the request of Tuchel, who is aware of the need to look at different defenders. The German coach reportedly feels Militao would adapt well to his back three.

Although they are not alone in the race to sign the 23-year-old, the Champions League winners are hopeful of convincing him to sign up.

But Madrid are ready to press ahead with their plans to tie Militao down. They want to give him an improved salary and place a higher release clause in his contract.

The race is thus on to decide what Militao’s future will be for the long term.

Chelsea leading race for midfield signing

Another area Chelsea are looking to reinforce is midfield. It already appears unlikely they will be keeping Saul Niguez beyond his loan spell from Atletico Madrid.

Indeed, there have already been reports about where the Spaniard may land next instead. Barcelona and Juventus appear to be his main options at present.

But there was a reason Chelsea felt the need to sign an extra midfielder in the summer. They wanted further competition for the likes of N’Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has also had a few opportunities since returning from a loan spell with Fulham. But an extra signing is still on the menu.

One of their primary targets in that regard is Monaco man Aurelien Tchouameni. The 21-year-old is one of Europe’s most promising players in his position and became a full France international earlier this year.

Tchouameni has attracted interest from a number of clubs, but the latest reports indicate that Chelsea are in pole position to sign him.

Whereas other clubs – including Liverpool and Manchester City – are put off by his €50m asking price, Chelsea are actually willing to bid higher.

Therefore, they look likely to land him if they firm up their interest. With a defensive signing behind him as well, the spine of the Stamford Bridge squad could be secured for years to come.

