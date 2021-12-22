Thomas Tuchel could be left sweating after one club was told to bid £60million for an impressive Chelsea star.

The Blues squad may look slightly different by the end of January as signings and departures continue to be talked about. Rumours suggest Antonio Rudiger will finalise a pre-contract agreement with Real Madrid, allowing him to join the Spanish giants for free in June.

That could mean a new centre-back arrives at Stamford Bridge. Sevilla’s Jules Kounde and Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus are both under consideration, although there is a more likely option.

Chelsea are admirers of Fenerbahce star Attila Szalai. His impressive performances have seen him labelled ‘the Hungarian Virgil van Dijk’.

Szalai should only cost £20m, making him a far more attractive option than Kounde and de Ligt, who will command upwards of £68m.

Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, meanwhile, is attracting interest from Lazio. Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri is at the helm in Italy and believes the Spaniard would be a good fit in his team.

Chelsea will attempt to keep Arrizabalaga around in January as he may be thrust into the side once Edouard Mendy leaves for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chelsea going back in for Aurelien Tchouameni Chelsea are preparing fresh talks to land long-admired midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to reports.

But Chelsea may face a fight to keep one of their most prized assets next year. 21-year-old Conor Gallagher is starring while on loan at Crystal Palace.

He is their top scorer this season, with six goals, despite operating from central midfield.

Gallagher’s stunning form has led to rumours of a permanent switch to Selhurst Park. And former Palace star Darren Ambrose thinks it would be a suitable move.

While appearing on talkSPORT, he was asked if Patrick Vieira’s side should launch a bid for the Chelsea youngster. “100 per cent – and I mean break the bank!” Ambrose said.

£60m would land Chelsea star – Ambrose

“£60m would do it. He’s playing every week, he’s happy.

“I think Palace is a club going forward. They’ve got a manager in Patrick Vieira who is someone you want to learn off.

“I think they’re on the up and heading for the top half of the table and beyond.

“Does he play week in, week out at Chelsea if everyone’s fit? Probably not. Even though I feel he should.”

Gallagher will be hoping to continue his scoring run when Palace travel to Tottenham on Boxing Day. Chelsea, meanwhile, play Brentford in the Carabao Cup before facing Aston Villa in their next league game.

Blues set sights on transfer revenge

Meanwhile, Chelsea could look to complete a form of transfer ‘revenge’ on Barcelona by capturing a talented defender.

Cesar Azpilicueta and Christian Pulisic have both been linked with Xavi’s side. But the rumours are not just going in one direction.

Spanish outlet Sport claim Chelsea are potential suitors for Barcelona wing-back Sergino Dest. He recently lost his starting spot to veteran Dani Alves.

As such, the Blaugrana are willing to sanction an exit for the USA star. The report does not reveal a price, although Dest is valued at £27m by transfermarkt.

Right-back is clearly a position Chelsea want to strengthen as they were looking to sign Achraf Hakimi in the summer. He went on to join Paris Saint-Germain in a £51.3m deal.

