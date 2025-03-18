Liverpool are poised to rival Chelsea in the race for Liam Delap

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap will be at the centre of a fierce transfer battle this summer as Chelsea face stiff competition from two Premier League rivals for his signature, with Liverpool taking steps ahead of a potential summer swoop.

Ipswich have had a disappointing season and look destined to be relegated, but the former Manchester City forward has held his own, notching 10 Premier League goals so far.

The 22-year-old’s impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed, and TEAMtalk understands that three top sides are considering moves for him this summer.

As we have consistently reported, Chelsea have shortlisted him as a key target as Enzo Maresca looks to add more competition for Nicolas Jackson.

Sources state, however, that Chelsea may face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United, who are also big admirers of Delap.

The Premier League trio have all been keeping close tabs on Delap’s performances and have been extremely impressed so far.

Ipswich currently sit third-bottom of the Premier League table, nine points adrift from safety. The expectation is that they will not be able to keep hold of Delap if they go down, but won’t allow him to leave on the cheap, either.

Liverpool make contact over Liam Delap deal – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are very keen to bring in multiple forwards this summer and view Delap as a viable option. He will be cheaper than other options, such as Newcastle’s Alexander Isak.

Sources state that Delap ticks all the boxes for Liverpool and they have made contact to establish his plans for the future. Arne Slot’s side could part ways with Darwin Nunez this summer, who will need replacing.

Liverpool’s interest is a threat to Chelsea, as they are on track to lift the Premier League title and will be playing Champions League football next season, which would help attract any player.

Man Utd, meanwhile, are also determined to sign a new striker but their financial situation puts them on the back foot. They need to offload and sell players before they can sanction any big incomings.

There is also another snag – Man City inserted a 20% sell-on clause into the deal that saw Delap join Ipswich last summer, which will drive up his price tag further.

We understand that the asking price for Delap is set at around £40m, but this could increase if his scoring form continues and more clubs join the race.

Delap’s suitors are also aware that Man City also have a buy-back clause set at close to £40m, which means Ipswich have lost some leverage on what they can demand for a sale.

TIMELINE: Liam Delap’s rise to Premier League prominence

➡️ Joined Man City’s academy in 2019 at the age of 16 after 10 years at Derby County, where his dad Rory previously played.

➡️ Scored just 18 minutes into his senior debut for City in an EFL Cup win over Bournemouth in September 2021 and made his Premier League bow just three days later.

➡️ After a succession of injuries, Delap made his Champions League debut for City at Sporting in February 2022, coming on for Bernardo Silva in a 5-0 win.

➡️ Loaned out to Stoke City and then Preston during the 2022/23 season, scoring just four times in 38 appearances combined.

➡️ Joined Hull City on loan for the 2023/24 campaign and scored eight times in 32 outings for the Tigers as they finished seventh in the Championship, just outside the play-offs.

➡️ Joined newly-promoted Ipswich in a £20million deal from City in July 2024, signing a five-year-old contract at Portman Road.

➡️ Scored his first goal for Town in a 1-1 Premier League draw with Fulham on August 31.

➡️ Became the first Ipswich player to score a top-flight double in a game since Darren Bent in 2002 when he notched both goals in a 2-2 draw with Aston Villa on September 29.

➡️ Recorded his first Premier League assist on November 10 against Tottenham and then scored in what became a 2-1 win.

➡️ Helped Ipswich to a 2-0 win over Chelsea on December 30 by scoring a penalty and providing an assist.

➡️ Reached the milestone of 10 Premier League goals for the season by scoring in a draw with Aston Villa on February 15.

