Chelsea are increasingly confident of signing Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen this summer, despite rival interest from Liverpool and three other clubs, TEAMtalk understands.

The 20-year-old Spanish international, who joined Bournemouth from Juventus for £12.8m last summer, has established himself as one of the Premier League’s brightest defensive talents.

Huijsen has made 29 league appearances for the Cherries this term, helping his side to keep seven clean sheets, and his performances have captured the attention of many sides.

The defender has a £50m release clause in his contract, and several sides are very tempted to trigger it. Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Real Madrid are all admirers, but Chelsea’s persistent efforts over months of talks have positioned them as frontrunners, according to TEAMtalk sources.

The youngster’s composure, aerial dominance and ball-playing ability align perfectly with Chelsea’s aim to build a squad capable of playing top attacking and dominant football.

Chelsea’s strong relationship with Huijsen’s representatives, who have helped facilitate deals for them previously, gives them an edge.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Chelsea are ready to offer Huijsen a lucrative seven-year contract, appealing to his desire for long-term security and regular game time.

Chelsea leading Liverpool in centre-back chase

Huijsen’s recent performances have further fuelled Chelsea’s determination to finalise a deal for Huijsen before the FIFA Club World Cup in June.

Despite rival interest from top sides, Chelsea’s proactive approach has been received positively by Huijsen. The defender’s father, Donny, has also reacted positively to the Blues’ proposal.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are resigned to losing their star defender and are preparing for his exit by targeting potential replacements, such as Inter Milan’s Yann Bisseck, as TEAMtalk reported on April 24.

Real Madrid’s interest in Huijsen is a concern for Chelsea, as the youngster has expressed admiration for the Spanish giants. However, Madrid are yet to make any significant moves for him.

Sources say Chelsea’s confidence stems from their offered package and the potential of Champions League football, which aligns with Huijsen’s ambitions.

The biggest risk to Chelsea at this stage is perhaps Liverpool, who have made significant movements over the last few weeks. If Chelsea miss out on a top five spot and Champions League qualification, the Reds will be a team to watch closely.

Chelsea remain calm and confident though and believe Huijsen will accept their proposal and make the switch to London in the coming weeks.

This potential signing underscores Chelsea’s strategy of investing in young, high-potential players to build a squad for the future. If successful, Huijsen could anchor their defence for years, which is a hope for the Blues as they do not want to keep replacing their central defenders every summer.

