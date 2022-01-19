Chelsea forward Timo Werner admits compatriot Antonio Rudiger can ‘choose where he goes’ as the player’s contract saga rumbles on.

The centre-back is attracting interest from European heavyweights Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid due to his contract situation. He will become a free agent in the summer as things stand.

According to Sky Sports, Rudiger is ‘in no rush’ to sort out a pre-contract agreement with one of those three teams.

Bild journalist Christian Falk has given Blues fans a promising update by claiming Rudiger’s priority is to stay in west London.

But supporters will be worrying about the star defender’s future until a formal announcement is made.

Team-mate Werner has now weighed in on the situation, as well as that of Andreas Christensen. Rudiger’s defensive partner is also out of contract come the end of the season.

“I would be happy if they stay,” Werner told Sky Germany (via the Daily Mirror).

“They can improve every team. There are still a lot of good central defenders [for other teams to buy]!”

Timo Werner hails ‘incredible’ team-mate

On Rudiger, Werner added: “He plays incredible. As a free agent he could choose where he goes!”

Rudiger has been one of Chelsea’s best performers over the last 12 months. He has reached a new level since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel last January.

The Berlin-born star has only been on the losing side three times in the Premier League this term. He has popped up with goals in the 3-0 victories over Tottenham and Leicester, while also registering two assists in December’s win against Leeds.

Rudiger originally cost £31.5million when joining from Serie A outfit Roma back in July 2017. His value sits at that same fee, according to transfermarkt.

Alan Shearer slams Tuchel comments

Chelsea were left frustrated on Tuesday night as they dropped points against Brighton away from home.

The Champions League holders went ahead through Hakim Ziyech in the first half, despite his goal coming against the run of play.

But they could not hold on for all three points as Adam Webster equalised in the 60th minute.

During a post-match interview, Tuchel said his players looked ‘tired’ and need ‘some days off’.

But former striker Shearer doesn’t agree. He said on DAZN: “[I] don’t accept that, I’m not having that.

“I get it’s been a tough time for every football club in the world, they’ve all had very difficult circumstances, as has everyone, not just football.

“But he’s got a bench tonight that’s worth £220million. [Mateo] Kovacic, [Kai] Havertz, Werner, [Christian] Pulisic.

“[Tuchel] left [Mason] Mount out on Saturday, brought Mount back in tonight. That performance, certainly going forward, was not a tired performance.”

