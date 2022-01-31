Chelsea have officially confirmed a loan exit that could provide a timely boost in Leeds United’s quest to snatch long-time midfield target Lewis O’Brien.

Chelsea have confirmed academy graduate Tino Anjorin has joined Huddersfield Town on loan for the remainder of the season. Anjorin, 20, had been on loan in Russia with Lokomotiv Moscow.

That deal was agreed last summer, and included an option to buy for the Moscow club.

Anjorin made a bright start to life at Lokomotiv. However, he had not played for the club since October after suffering a broken metatarsal in training.

The attacking midfielder returned to Chelsea to undergo treatment and rehabilitation, and the decision was recently made to terminate his loan prematurely.

However, the Blues have wasted little time in sanctioning his next move.

Via their official website, Chelsea confirmed Anjorin will play out the remainder of the season in Yorkshire with Huddersfield Town.

He will link up with fellow Blues loanee Levi Colwill at the John Smith’s Stadium, and the move could indirectly aid Leeds United’s own transfer plans.

Anjorin in, Lewis O’Brien out?

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have been hunting midfield reinforcements for much of the January window.

RB Salzburg’s Brenden Aaronson emerged as their primary candidate to ease the workload on Kalvin Phillips and Adam Forshaw. But with Salzburg hoping to make a dent in the Champions League knockout stages, the American appears far more likely to move in the summer.

As such, the Sun suggested Leeds had reignited their interest in Huddersfield’s Lewis O’Brien.

The 23-year-old central midfielder had emerged on Leeds’ radar throughout the summer.

The Whites ultimately kept their transfer powder dry, though the newspaper reckon Leeds chief Victor Orta could yet trigger O’Brien’s reported £10m release clause in the window’s final hours.

And with Anjorin now bolstering Huddersfield’s options in the central areas, they may now be more receptive to a late sale if Leeds come calling.

