Chelsea are reportedly willing to offer ‘three players plus cash’ for Inter Milan’s superstar striker Lautaro Martinez in next month’s transfer window.

The Blues have enjoyed a superb start to the season under new manager Enzo Maresca and currently sit second in the Premier League table, four points behind leaders Liverpool.

Chelsea are keen to bring in a new striker to compete with in-form star Nicolas Jackson and have been linked with several world-class players in recent weeks.

According to reports from Argentina, as cited by Calciomercato, Chelsea are ‘evaluating a possible move for Martinez’ in their search for a ‘true number nine.’

It’s claimed that negotiations will be ‘very difficult’ but the Blues ‘would offer a lot of money and three players as technical compensation.

The Chelsea trio in question are reportedly Carney Chukwuemeka, Benoit Badiashile and Mykhailo Mudryk. The latter has been suspended for failing a drugs test, although he pleads his innocence.

Chelsea have been linked with Martinez before. The Argentine World Cup winner is currently going through a poor period of form but is widely regarded as one of the best forwards in Serie A.

Chelsea not expecting a busy January – sources

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that while Chelsea are keen to bring in a new striker, they are not in any major rush and it would be a surprise if they splash the cash on one next month.

They are also not expected to be busy in terms of outgoings. In terms of Badiashile and Mudryk, they are happy with the development of both players and aren’t considering letting them go any time soon. Mudryk’s ban would complicate that, anyway.

However, we understand that there is a chance Chukwuemeka could be offloaded in January. Maresca is a big fan of his and believes the 21-year-old has a big future ahead of him.

Chukwuemeka joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a £20million (with add-ons) move in 2022, but is competing for an attacking midfield spot against Cole Palmer, Joao Felix, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and even potentially Christopher Nkunku or Enzo Fernandez, who can both play as advanced eights.

Sources say Chelsea will not turn down a sale at the right price in January, although a permanent exit is more likely next summer. Interestingly, Inter’s rivals AC Milan are believed to be big admirers of Chukwuemeka’s.

Chelsea could move for Martinez next summer but he isn’t at the top of their striker shortlist. Victor Osimhen, Benjamin Sesko and Liam Delap are all thought to be preferred by the Blues’ recruiters.

From our information, it is very unlikely that Chelsea do move for Martinez in January and the idea they could offer three players in a swap deal for the Argentine is far-fetched to say the least.

