Chelsea are willing to sell Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei and Chukwuemeka

LaLiga side Real Betis are reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei, who hasn’t been given a real chance by Blues manager Enzo Maresca.

The 21-year-old has made just five appearances across all competitions this season and none so far in the Premier League and Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for him in January.

He could leave Chelsea this winter alongside Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Carney Chukwuemeka, who have both barely played for Chelsea this term.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Betis are interested in signing Casadei this winter, while they’re also keeping tabs on West Ham’s Guido Rodriguez, who previously played for the LaLiga side.

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini is reportedly an admirer of Casadei and believes he can help him reignite his once-promising career.

The report doesn’t reveal how much Chelsea are willing to sell Casadei for, but it’s likely they’d try and recoup the £12.5million they spent on him.

Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Chelsea are ready to listen to offers for Casadei and are open to selling him or loaning him out, although a sale would be their preference.

Chelsea to offload trio?

As mentioned, it’s been claimed that Chelsea are also ready to sell Dewsbury-Hall. A new report from The Mirror has claimed that they will ‘listen to offers’ for him and Carney Chukwuemeka – but their big wages will be ‘problematic.’

Just six months after leaving Leicester for £30million, the Foxes have ‘registered their interest’ in re-signing Dewsbury-Hall.

Chukwuemeka, 21, could also depart. He arrived at Stamford Bridge from Aston Villa as a teenager in a £20million deal but hasn’t lived up to his price tag so far.

We understand that several Premier League sides are keeping tabs on Chukwuemeka, with Everton one of those to have previously shown interest in him.

On Dewsbury-Hall, Maresca has admitted that the 26-year-old midfielder has ‘struggled to accept’ that he isn’t a key player for the Blues.

“Kiernan was, at Leicester, the most important player,” Maresca told The Daily Mail last month.

“He moved to Chelsea to be one other player. You have to accept that. Probably at the beginning, you struggle to accept that. Now it’s getting better. Me as a manager, I am very happy with Kiernan, no doubt.

“But for sure for him, he has to continue to work, wait for the chance and take it, in the way he is doing in the Conference League. He is doing OK.”

As with Casadei, Chelsea will be keen to recoup what they spent on Dewsbury-Hall, so it’s thought the bidding will have to start at £30million.

