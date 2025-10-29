Chelsea are planning to raid Real Madrid for one of their best players after being impressed with his performance against Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu in El Clasico, but Todd Boehly is likely to end up disappointed.

Real Madrid beat Barcelona 2-1 at home in LaLiga last weekend to go five points clear at the top of the table. While Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham scored the goals for Los Blancos, Vinicius Junior stole the headlines for Real Madrid with his extraordinary outburst against manager Xabi Alonso.

Eduardo Camavinga started the match for Madrid, and his quietly effective performance in the middle of the park was a big reason why Hansi Flick’s side struggled to take control of the game.

It was Camavinga’s only second start in LaLiga this season, and, according to Defensa Central, Chelsea were hugely impressed.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that ‘Chelsea want to sign Camavinga for a fortune after his performance in El Clasico’.

Chelsea chairman Todd Boehly has been so enarmoured by Camavinga’s performance that he is willing to sanction an ‘offer’ of between €70 and 75million (up to £61.6m, $81.5m) for the France international midfielder.

However, Madrid manager Xabi Alonso does not want to sell the youngster, who is also able to play as a left-back.

Defensa Central has added that Camavinga ‘has everything he needs to succeed and become one of the best in the world’.

The report has noted that the Frenchman’s ‘dream is to succeed’ at Real Madrid and ‘be remembered as one of their greatest legends’, but Chelsea want him to forget about it and move to Stamford Bridge instead.

Camavinga has been on the books of Madrid since 2021 and has won LaLiga twice and the Champions League on two occasions with Los Blancos so far in his career.

Would Chelsea be able to sign Eduardo Camavinga from Real Madrid?

Defensa Central is not the only Spanish media outlet that has reported on Chelsea’s interest in Camavinga.

Mundo Deportivo has also named Chelsea among the clubs that are keen on Camavinga, with Arsenal interested in the Real Madrid midfielder, too.

However, it is unlikely that Madrid will sell the 22-year-old France international midfielder anytime soon.

Not only did Alonso include Camavinga in the starting line-up against Barcelona in El Clasico, but the Real Madrid boss also raved about him after the game.

Alonso told Real Madrid’s official website: “We played with players who have the dynamism to play in different positions.

“We needed to dominate the midfield and not be weak in that area. The whole team played a great game, but Eduardo (Camavinga) had a tremendous game.”

Alonso’s plan has been to slowly get Camavinga into the starting line-up following his injury problems, and now it is very likely that the French sensation will play week in and week out for Los Blancos.

Sources have also TEAMtalk that Real Madrid have no plans to sell Camavinga.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, said on October 23: “There has been a lot of uncertainty about how Camavinga fits at Real Madrid, and as part of that, I think a few clubs across Europe have been alerted, but at the moment, I do not see a transfer opening up.

“Xabi Alonso is working with him and wants him to become a regular.

“He gave him his first start of the season against Getafe, so this will be a case of watching now how the player takes on instruction and works his way more prominently into the side.

“I think there is a real prospect of him becoming an option for a Premier League club like Liverpool or Man City if things are not going well for him later in the season, but in Madrid, they seem adamant for now that we are still some way from a decision like that.

“The real doubt probably grows once we discover whether they are going for an elite midfielder.

“Obviously, Madrid have been linked with Mac Allister at Liverpool, but also Caicedo and Enzo at Chelsea, so there does seem to be intent that could have a knock-on effect.”

