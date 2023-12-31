Todd Boehly adopts change in Chelsea striker strategy, with star Pochettino loves now a prime target

Chelsea have put a fourth centre-forward on their shortlist as part of their aim to sign a top-class goalscorer in the January transfer window, according to one Blues insider.

Chelsea paid just over £30million to sign Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal in the summer. The West London side were convinced to land Jackson after being left impressed by his performances in the 2022-23 campaign, during which he managed 13 goals and five assists in 38 games.

In his short spell as a Chelsea player, the Senegal international has so far notched eight goals and two assists in 23 appearances. That represents a decent record, though concern has emerged over whether Jackson is the real quality forward Mauricio Pochettino needs to lead his attack.

With co-owner Todd Boehly desperate to ensure Chelsea get back to the summit of European football, the American is ready to sanction a big-money move for a deadly attacker either in January or summer 2024.

Chelsea recruitment chiefs are big fans of Napoli ace Victor Osimhen. Although, he has just penned a new contract with the Italian outfit, forcing Chelsea to consider alternative options.

Brentford’s Ivan Toney is one potential target, but he is leaning towards an Arsenal move instead. Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres is one player who has recently emerged on Chelsea’s radar. It has even been claimed that Chelsea are in preliminary discussions with Sporting about Gyokeres’ prospective transfer.

But Chelsea might be able to solve their striker problem with a more cost-effective Serie A raid in the near future. As per Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips, the Blues are ready to go back in for Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez.

This is not the first time Chelsea have been tipped to capture the Argentine, as he was regularly linked with them over the summer. While Chelsea did not manage to add him to their squad then, that could change.

Chelsea could benefit from Inter Milan problems

Phillips states that Inter are at growing risk of having to sell some of their best players due to financial problems at the club. And while Martinez appears happy with the Nerazzurri, this could result in him swapping Italy for the Premier League.

The report adds that Pochettino is a massive fan of the 26-year-old, viewing him as one of the best strikers in the world. Therefore, he would be delighted if Boehly and Chelsea managed to bring Martinez to Stamford Bridge.

Amid Martinez’s exceptional form – he has notched 17 goals in 23 matches for Inter this season – his value has risen to a whopping €110m (£95m). But Chelsea will be looking to get a significant discount on that price if Inter need the money.

