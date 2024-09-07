Todd Boehly gunning to LEAVE Chelsea after just two years as crucial relationship ‘deteriorates’

Chelsea could be set for a major shake-up at ownership level, as staggering reports have revealed that Todd Boehly is looking to sell his shares in the club after just two years.

A Boehly-led consortium bought Chelsea from Roman Abramovich in May 2022, with the deal worth a huge £4.25billion (€5bn / US$5.6bn). Since then, the Blues have gone on a transfer rampage, spending well over £1bn (€1.2bn / US$1.3bn) on new stars and offloading almost all of the players who helped the club win the Champions League in 2021.

Expensive stars such as Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku and Marc Cucurella arrived at Stamford Bridge in previous transfer windows, while Chelsea also brought in the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Pedro Neto, Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix and Tosin Adarabioyo over the summer.

Such spending has yet to result in success, however. In the last two seasons, Chelsea have finished 12th and then sixth in the Premier League, while also losing the League Cup final to Liverpool earlier this year.

The Chelsea hierarchy promised that they would engineer a more patient long-term project, but they have instead gone through a host of managers including Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter, Frank Lampard, Mauricio Pochettino and now Enzo Maresca.

These last two years will have been very stressful for those in charge of Chelsea and the cracks are starting to show.

According to Bloomberg UK, the relationship between Boehly and co-owner Behdad Eghbali has ‘deteriorated’ in the last few months.

As a result, Boehly is now putting firm consideration towards selling his shares in Chelsea. Clearlake Capital, though, will not be selling any of their 61.5 per cent shares.

Chelsea latest: Todd Boehly eyes huge exit

Instead, Eghbali and Clearlake Capital are weighing up buying the American out to give themselves even more control of the club.

Chelsea’s ownership structure means that before any buy-out can be finalised, all owners must sign off on the deal, including Boehly himself.

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol adds that Clearlake feel they now have a very good hierarchy in place, having worked hard to appoint sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart and many more key personnel.

As such, they believe that it will not be long before the side can start to challenge for league titles once again, though Chelsea fans may be sceptical about this after what they have had to endure in recent seasons.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea star Conor Gallagher has fired back at claims he was sold because he could not operate in Maresca’s new style.

“I don’t think that’s true,” he said. “Last season I had a good season with Chelsea and you could see by Pochettino playing me every game and showing his trust in me. The fans appreciated what I did on the pitch.

“I’m very grateful for all of that and very thankful to the fans, and very thankful to Pochettino for giving me that platform to go and express myself and show the best version of myself at Chelsea.”

The midfielder went on to discuss other players being given long-term contracts by Chelsea, as well as his new manager, Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

