Todd Boehly red-faced Chelsea as forced into sale of homegrown star for cut-price fee

Chelsea have big plans for the summer transfer window but before making any more big-money signings will have to sell several players to balance the books.

The Blues have gone through a period of huge spending since Todd Boehly’s takeover but that hasn’t resulted in success on the pitch, with Mauricio Pochettino’s side currently seventh in the Premier League table.

As we have consistently reported, the Chelsea hierarchy have accepted that they will need to part ways with several homegrown players, as academy graduates represent ‘pure profit’ on the account books.

Conor Gallagher, who’s a key target for Tottenham, is one player the Blues are willing to offload, although Pochettino is determined to keep hold of him.

Armando Broja is another, and reports suggest that Chelsea will have to accept a cut-price fee for the striker, who is currently on loan with Fulham.

EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd, Chelsea, Man City all given chance to sensationally hijack Real Madrid deal

The Albanian international was unable to force his way into Pochettino’s plans and joined the Cottagers in January.

He has struggled for minutes and form since making the loan move and has made just eight appearances for Fulham so far, failing to score a single goal.

Chelsea to accept a cut-price fee for loanee

Several clubs enquired about signing Broja on a permanent deal in January and Chelsea prevented his sale by slapping a £50m price tag on his head.

According to transfer journalist Ben Jacobs, the Blues may have to cut that fee in half if they want to offload him this summer.

“I think Chelsea would bite their hand off if a suitor offered £35 million for Amando Broja,” said Jacobs.

“And very possibly now will have to consider offers between £25 and £30 million in order to get a permanent sale.

“Maybe they will consider a loan with an option or an obligation, again to bring in some short-term finances and resolve the situation, but it certainly won’t be easy to get even the lower end of their original valuation for Broja just because he’s not been playing he’s not been scoring.”

Fulham don’t seem interested in signing Broja on a permanent deal so Chelsea will have to look elsewhere for potential buyers.

Everton are one of the clubs who have previously registered an interest in Broja. Due to their financial limitations, they would likely only be able to afford a loan.

Wolves and Aston Villa were heavily linked with the 22-year-old in January, so it will be interesting to see if they come forward with an offer in the coming weeks.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea players’ stance on Mauricio Pochettino sack revealed as Eghbali nears massive call