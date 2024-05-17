Todd Boehly rocked as Strasbourg star blasts owner’s project amid Chelsea comparisons

Todd Boehly has been given a serious headache as Strasbourg player Lucas Perrin has openly criticised the club’s daring new project, which is similar to the one being undertaken at Stamford Bridge.

Since a Boehly-led consortium purchased Chelsea in May 2022, the Blues have spent over £1billion to completely overhaul their squad with a host of new signings. However, Boehly and other members of the club’s hierarchy have been slammed as that colossal spending has yet to result in significant results.

Last season, Chelsea went through three different managers and only managed to finish 12th in the Premier League.

Under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea have endured another unsettled campaign in 2023-24, though they could still finish as high as fifth.

But Chelsea’s recent upturn in form does not make up for the fact that the club has spent far too much on certain players and is still missing a top-quality centre-forward.

Since buying a majority stake in French club Strasbourg last summer, Boehly has greenlit a similar strategy where there is a strong focus on developing young talent.

Strasbourg now have the second-youngest squad in Ligue 1, with Andrey Santos arriving on loan from Chelsea alongside other youngsters such as Emanuel Emegha (21) and Dilane Bakwa (also 21).

However, Strasbourg’s ambitious new project does not seem to have pleased existing members of the club’s squad.

Chelsea news: Todd Boehly project blasted

In a recent interview, centre-back Lucas Perrin appeared to hit out at Boehly and co. “You can’t hide it, it’s almost a miracle we stayed up,” he incredibly admitted.

“We’re asking 18 and 19-year-olds – and I have nothing against them – but we’re asking these young players to assume the responsibilities of 30-year-old guys.”

With Perrin’s contract expiring in June 2025, he was then asked about an extension. But the former Marseille man did not exactly pledge his future to Strasbourg.

“I don’t know what I’ll do next year,” he added. “We don’t know what the sporting project will be next year.

“I’ve just had my best season. What makes me, not sad, but a bit annoyed, is the club’s lack of consideration.

“When I arrived, I was a bit unknown because I hadn’t played lots of matches but now, I’ve played many matches and to have such a lack of consideration is a bit frustrating.

“Do I not expect a renewal? No, not at all but hey, it’s the BlueCo project. We’re waiting.”

Perrin’s comments will certainly not go down well with the hierarchy at Strasbourg and Chelsea. Even though he has played well this season, helping Strasbourg finish 13th in Ligue 1, it would not be a surprise if the 25-year-old is allowed to leave when his contract expires next year.

Boehly is hopeful of creating a multi-club model that benefits both Strasbourg and Chelsea and results in the two clubs unearthing some of the best young gems in Europe. However, it is a risky strategy as such players can struggle against vastly experienced sides.

