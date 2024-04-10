Todd Boehly slammed over potentially unthinkable Chelsea sale – ‘They’re running the club into the ground’

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit has slammed Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly amid reports the club may offload Connor Gallagher this summer.

The London club will need to generate more than £100million from player sales come the end of the end of the season in order to avoid a Financial Fair Play (FFP) penalty and stand-in skipper Gallagher could be sacrificed given his status as an academy graduate- given his sale would be pure profit on the balance sheet.

That scenario would not go down well with Stamford Bridge fans though, with many Chelsea supporters viewing three England man as one of their best players this term in an otherwise disastrous campaign so far, scoring seven Premier League goals and adding five assists.

It was reported in February that Boehly is ‘not convinced’ by Gallagher and that Tottenham are hoping to poach the box-to-box midfielder in the summer transfer window, looking to take advantage of the fact that he’s out of contract in 2025.

“Chelsea selling Gallagher? If anything summed up the board of Chelsea, it is this,” former Blues star Petit told Genting Casino. “Can you believe that? They are running the club into the ground!

“Boehly has signed so many players that he may have to get rid of Gallagher, one of their most important players.

“He’s one of the only leaders, too, so it really is crazy to be a Chelsea fan right now. I’m happy I wasn’t around in the Boehly era.”

Unpopular Boehly needs to balance Chelsea books

American billionaire Boehly has not been particularly popular at Chelsea since BlueCo took control from Roman Abramovich back in May 2022.

Chelsea have spent over £1billion on players in the BlueCo era but they have massively struggled on the pitch. They currently sit ninth in the Premier League table and are 16 points off fourth place.

Blues fans also recently launched a campaign against their owners, depicting Boehly as a clown on mass-produced stickers with the words: ‘Get them out.’

The Stamford Bridge outfit are under financial pressure after making a pre-tax loss of £90.1m. Boehly also travelled to Saudi Arabia earlier this year to raise funds for the club, looking for a new front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2024-25 campaign.

He is also hoping to sell a number of players to clubs in the Saudi Pro League, including striker Romelu Lukaku, who continues to shine on loan at Roma in Serie A.

On the pitch, Chelsea are back in action on Monday April 15 when they host Everton in the Premier League.