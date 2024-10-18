Highly-regarded Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei has been urged to quit Stamford Bridge in the January transfer window by his current Italy Under-21s boss.

The talented 21-year-old arrived in a €20million (£16.8m, $21.6m) deal from Inter Milan in 2022 but only made his senior debut for the Blues in January following loan spells at Reading and Leicester City, who were managed by current Stamford Bridge chief Enzo Maresca last season.

Casadei turned down the chance to leave Chelsea on loan over the summer in the hope of breaking into the first team but has not yet featured in the Premier League this season.

Indeed, his only appearances for the club so far came against League Two Barrow in the Carabao Cup and in the Europa Conference League tie against Gent.

Earlier this week, the midfielder scored the opening goal for Italy Under-21s in their European Championship qualifier against the Republic of Ireland. And now the team’s head coach, Carmine Nunziata, has called on Casadei to potentially leave Chelsea in the next transfer window if he fails to secure a more regular spot in Maresca’s side.

“Last year Cesare had a good first part with Leicester, then he went to Chelsea and played little,” Nunziata told Rai Radio 1 Sport.

“This year they kept him there, I advised him to see how it goes until January, otherwise it’s right to look around for another solution.

“The important thing is that the boys play. If they find a team in Italy, even better. But the experience abroad is also formative. For example, after playing in Switzerland, I found [Mattia] Zanotti to have improved a lot and grown a lot.”

Maresca still believes in Casadei qualites

Speaking earlier this month, Maresca made it clear that he still believes in the qualities Casadei can bring to his side and insists that the Italian is heading in the right direction.

“Cesare played very good against Barrow and played even better against Gent, I’m very happy with the way he’s playing,” Maresca said.

“I had Cesare last year and he was playing in a different position. This year we are using him like a holding midfielder.

“The reason why is that football goes in the direction where probably in the middle you need a physical player and Cesare off the ball is very big, strong physically, helps us when we want to press.

“On the ball, he is improving a lot, he played one-touch most of the time so we are very happy. It’s the same for the rest, there are many things he can do better, but the good thing is he is going in the right direction.”

IN FOCUS – Casadei under Maresca at Leicester

As Maresca explained above, Casadei played further forward as more of a No.8 while on loan at Leicester last season, but at Chelsea this term he had been sparingly used as a defensive midfielder.

Cesare Casadei Championship stats at Leicester last season

The stats above would suggest that the Italian is not particularly suited to playing that holding role, given the low figures on tackles, interceptions and fouls – which you would all expect to be higher from a true No.6.

Indeed, if Casadei wants to play more in his favoured midfield role, he may have no choice but to seek another loan when January rolls around.