Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with Chelsea ace Christopher Nkunku ahead a potential swap deal, it has been revealed.

Chelsea paid RB Leipzig £52million to sign Nkunku in July 2023 after he had established himself as one of the deadliest forwards in Germany. Nkunku had an injury-hit first season at Stamford Bridge though and was limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions.

Nkunku, who can play as a No 10, centre-forward or left winger, returned to fitness ready for the 2024-25 campaign and has gone on to score 13 times in 28 games so far.

However, the France star is mainly having to rely on competitions such as the Europa Conference League and FA Cup for starts, even though he is far too good for such opposition.

Nkunku feels he should be starting in the Premier League on a weekly basis, and this has set up a possible winter exit.

Bundesliga giants Bayern have put themselves in pole position to land Nkunku. According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Bayern have quickly struck a ‘full verbal agreement’ with the player over a long-term contract.

Both Bayern and Nkunku want the transfer to reach completion ‘right away’.

Bayern director of sport Max Eberl has decided on the electric 27-year-old as his ‘top transfer target’ and is eyeing a permanent deal, rather than a loan.

DON’T MISS: Chelsea ‘submit offer’ for eight-goal winger as ‘target’ speaks out on potential move

Chelsea could get Mathys Tel in return

Negotiations between Chelsea and Bayern are ‘ongoing’, and Mathys Tel has been proposed to Enzo Maresca’s side in order to help the move reach completion.

Chelsea are big admirers of 19-year-old forward Tel and this could set up a swap deal, as per Fabrizio Romano. Although, it remains to be seen whether Bayern would send Chelsea money for Nkunku in addition to Tel.

It would be a blow for Chelsea if they lost Nkunku, as he is viewed as a top-class goalscorer. However, Chelsea are well aware that he is too good to warm the bench in big league matches.

Chelsea would be getting an exciting talent in Tel, too. The France U21 international is viewed as one of the best young prospects around. Plus, he is versatile and can play as either a left winger or central striker.

Tel is underappreciated at Bayern and is mainly having to rely on substitute appearances for game time, due to the form of players such as Harry Kane and Leroy Sane.

Chelsea could help Tel to get his development back on track and potentially become an elite star.

Chelsea latest: Star’s recall; Dortmund talks

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are considering recalling Andrey Santos from his Strasbourg loan.

Maresca wants Chelsea to improve his midfield options with someone who can operate in the No 6 and No 8 roles.

The Blues are keeping tabs on Kobbie Mainoo’s contract talks at Manchester United, though bringing Santos back to West London would be far easier.

While Santos could return to the fold at Chelsea, defender Renato Veiga is poised to move on.

Borussia Dortmund have begun discussions with Chelsea for the 21-year-old, who can play as a left-back or centre-half.

Dortmund have promised Veiga he will get to play in his favoured position of centre-back on a regular basis, why is why he is so keen on the move.

Chelsea transfers quiz – higher or lower?