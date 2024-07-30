Top source confirms Chelsea hunt for ‘outstanding’ star, as Man City links prompt Guardiola response

Chelsea hold genuine interest in signing Serie A star Patrick Dorgu, while fellow Blues target Julian Alvarez has spoken about his Manchester City future and angered Pep Guardiola.

Dorgu is a 19-year-old left-back who can also play further forward as a left midfielder or left winger if required. The Denmark U21 international spent time in the FC Nordsjaelland academy before moving to Italy in July 2022 by joining Lecce on an initial loan.

That loan move became permanent 12 months later and Dorgu has gone on to become one of Lecce’s best and most exciting players.

The starlet made 32 Serie A appearances last term, despite his tender age, and chipped in with two goals.

DON’T MISS: Tottenham stunned as Chelsea accelerate blockbuster transfer to leave Postecoglou empty-handed

Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are the main Premier League clubs who have been tipped to make offers for Dorgu.

On July 22, Tottenham reportedly initiated contact with Lecce for the player and were told they would have to pay €30million (£25m) to secure his services.

But according to an update from The Athletic, Chelsea are keen to beat the likes of Spurs and Arsenal to Dorgu’s capture.

Todd Boehly’s side continue to demonstrate an ‘aggressive global youth recruitment drive’ and Dorgu is the latest teenager to appear on their radar.

Chelsea transfers: Dorgu, Alvarez both targets

Chelsea believe the Copenhagen-born ace can become an ‘outstanding’ player in the future and are resultantly ready to start talks with Lecce.

It would be a blow for the Italian club to lose Dorgu, but they have the opportunity to make a big profit after paying FC Nordsjaelland only €200k for him last year.

A move to Stamford Bridge would delight Dorgu. In April, the full-back revealed that he is a Chelsea supporter.

When asked about the interest in his signature, Dorgu replied: “I don’t spend that much time on it. There are always rumours and my agent has been approached, but right now I am under contract in Lecce and then we’ll see what happens.

“I have been a Chelsea fan for many years, so of course it’s clear that it is a dream. That’s not to say I can’t switch to other teams in the Premier League, but even if things aren’t going so well for them right now, they’re my team.”

Alvarez, Guardiola react to transfer rumours

Another player Chelsea are keeping tabs on is Man City ace Julian Alvarez. Arsenal have also been linked with a shock move for the Argentine forward amid talk of him being unhappy with his game time at the Etihad.

“I haven’t stopped to think about what I’m going to do. Last season I was one of the players who played the most minutes in the team,” Alvarez said on Monday.

“But it’s true: in the end, in some important games, it’s not pleasant to be left out. I will have time to consider my decision. I haven’t stopped to think things through calmly.

“Once the Olympic Games are over, I will take the time to reflect on what I want for myself.”

But Alvarez’s comments, and the interest from Prem rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, have led to a slightly frosty response from City boss Guardiola.

“I read that he’s going to think about it. Ok, think about it… then he will inform us what he wants to do,” a clearly unimpressed Guardiola said.

“Julian played a lot. He wants more? It’s fine. So that’s why… think about it. And when he thinks about it, he will inform us.”

Chelsea and Arsenal will have to pay £77m if they are to sign the 24-year-old World Cup winner from City.

READ MORE – Sources: Arsenal hold talks with Napoli for Victor Osimhen but superstar wants Chelsea