Top source names next victim of Pochettino reign, with Chelsea poised for two Euro giant deals

A trusted reporter has revealed Trevoh Chalobah is the next player who looks set to leave Chelsea, while he could be followed out of Stamford Bridge by a shock Barcelona target.

Chalobah impressed during Thomas Tuchel’s spell in charge of Chelsea, featuring in the entirety of their UEFA Super Cup win over Villarreal – which went down to penalties – as well as playing 106 minutes in the FA Cup final defeat to Liverpool. Overall that campaign, the centre-back made 30 appearances in all competitions and chipped in with four goals and one assist.

Chalobah continued to play regularly under Tuchel’s successor, Graham Potter, as he was deployed either as a centre-half or as a right-back. But after both Chalobah and Wesley Fofana picked up injuries, Chelsea moved to provide new boss Mauricio Pochettino with cover for them by landing Axel Disasi over the summer.

Pochettino is also able to rely upon the likes of Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill. Due to his recent injury and the fierce competition for a starting spot, Chalobah is yet to feature this term.

The 24-year-old almost left Chelsea in the summer as Tuchel pushed to reunite with him at Bayern. But that potential transfer ended up collapsing as the two sides could not reach an agreement, leaving Chalobah stuck in West London.

After that setback, it seems as though Chalobah could finally land at a new team in January. According to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Chalobah is ‘expected’ to part ways with Chelsea this winter.

Romano adds that Bayern ‘remain interested’ in signing him. Although, they could face strong competition for a deal as ‘the race is open to other clubs too’.

Two Chelsea players up for grabs

Chalobah is not the only Chelsea defender who could swap the club for a major European outfit in 2024. As per recent reports emerging from Spain, wing-back Ian Maatsen has surprisingly emerged as a target for Barcelona.

Barca boss Xavi already has exciting young left-back Alejandro Balde in his setup. But he wants someone to challenge Balde for his starting place and believes Maatsen could perform that job well.

Chelsea recently begun talks to extend Maatsen’s contract – which expires in June – after learning that Manchester City are keeping tabs on him. But until they announce his fresh terms, Barca and City will continue to be linked.

