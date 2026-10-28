Top source reveals Chelsea want to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold after Real Madrid decision

A top source has confirmed Chelsea interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold, per Si Phillips, after a decision on his future at current club Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is playing sparsely at Real this season. They saw fit to sign new right-back Denzel Dumfries in the summer, and their incumbent asset has started only three games in defence this term – and one in midfield – and has sat on the bench for four.

He’s been linked with an exit amid this period, with former club Liverpool believed to be keen.

But links with Chelsea have emerged of late, and club insider Phillips has had them confirmed.

He states his ‘top source’ has messaged him to confirm the info.

The report suggests Chelsea are indeed monitoring Alexander-Arnold’s situation, amid his lack of playing time.

Phillips states that’s the second source to confirm the rumour, and therefore the transfer could be one to watch.

He does also say that there is no sense of whether Alexander-Arnold would be open to moving to Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea are certainly keeping an open mind for their part, with Malo Gusto on the transfer list and eyes fixed on some right-back talent.

READ MORE: Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold in agreement on January return from Real Madrid

Trent Alexander-Arnold decision made at Real Madrid

The chances of a transfer, in January at least, seem very minimal for Alexander-Arnold, though.

Guillem Balague recently revealed the Real Madrid man had been told to knuckle down and attempt to secure his spot in the side.

The Spanish football expert said: “No, not in January.

“What he’s feeling right now is ‘Okay, it’s not my time, but it will be my time, I will prepare for my time.’ That’s how he’s taking the whole thing.

“But there are two ahead of him in the same position [Federico Valverde and Dumfries] and in fact, Eder Militao was also used as a right back against Sevilla. So is he fourth choice? He’s certainly third it seems.

“But he’s not down, he’s been told by [Jose] Mourinho to keep at it, he will have his moment.

“It’s been unfair that when he has played from the start, he has played in the midfield because of the absentees.

“But in any case, he’s got to keep fighting and he wants to succeed at Real Madrid, so he’s got no intention of leaving.”