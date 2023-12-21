Serie A chief ready to ‘give his jewel’ to Chelsea with €35m defender deal in the works for January

Torino president Urbano Cairo is reportedly ready to buckle in Chelsea’s chase to sign the Serie A club’s top defensive talent in the January transfer window.

Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino has called on the club to make fresh additions to his squad after a difficult first half of the new campaign for the Stamford Bridge outfit.

Todd Boehly has already spent almost £1billion on players since the summer of 2022, which is more than twice as much as any other Premier League side.

But Pochettino still feels his squad is imbalanced in certain areas and wants that corrected if possible in the January window.

One area where Chelsea do appear to have numbers is at centre-back, although the jury remains out on the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi. There is also the feeling that Levi Colwill has not come on quite as much as the club had hoped after seeing him excel on loan at Brighton last term.

With that in mind, the Blues are being tipped to step their efforts to sign Torino star Alessandro Buongiorno, who is likely to be made available for around €35million.

The Italian centre-back has drawn plenty of attention for his performances in recent times, with Calciomercato revealing that Chelsea hope to move quickly to see off competition for Buongiorno’s signature.

The 24-year-old is being viewed as a long-term successor to Thiago Silva, 39, who is approaching the end of his contract in west London.

The report adds that Cairo thinks that it is futile to reject big offers for his players, which is why he is ‘ready to give up his jewel’ – if the right bid were to come in.

Pochettino also targeting striker move

Meanwhile, Chelsea are also expected to bring in another striker as Pochettino looks for more of a goal threat with his front three.

Indeed, Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim is reportedly growing increasingly concerned by growing Chelsea and Arsenal interest in star striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The former Coventry frontman moved to Portugal last summer where he is already making huge waves across Europe with his goalscoring exploits.

Gyokeres has started the new season in spectacular fashion, netting 17 goals and adding eight assists in all competition for Amorim’s men.

And, according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, Amorim fears losing the attacking talent to either London club in January – a move that would massively impact Sporting’s title challenge in the Primeira Liga.

Chelsea are back in action on Christmas Eve when they head to Wolves in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle alerted to incredible transfer chance for Serie A’s best midfielder