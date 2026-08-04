Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has become a realistic candidate for a summer departure as the club reshapes its squad under manager Xabi Alonso, TEAMtalk understands.

The 28-year-old joined the Blues on a free transfer from Fulham in 2024 and has provided decent service as cover over two seasons.

However, the recent signing of Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace has left Chelsea heavily stocked in central defence.

Club sources indicate that the hierarchy is now willing to accept offers for Tosin, as well as several other players, to reduce numbers, meet regulations and free up resources.

Italian side Como had shown previous interest. In early July, the Serie A club considered the defender as they looked to strengthen their back line under Cesc Fabregas.

Although Como have since secured a permanent deal for Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah, Tosin remains on their radar as a secondary option, though is now not a priority.

A loan is also an option for Tosin involving Chelsea’s sister club, Strasbourg. While it is a possibility, Chelsea would prefer a sale and the chance to generate funds.

There have been further whispers of interest from newly promoted Premier League sides seeking experienced cover, yet no concrete proposals have been made.

We understand this could change in the near future, however.

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Chelsea star now highly likely to leave

Tosin’s physical presence, aerial ability and dressing-room leadership have been highly valued at Stamford Bridge.

Earlier this summer some reports suggested he might stay precisely for those qualities, but our sources suggest that was always looking unlikely.

The arrival of new defensive options has also shifted the picture and he is no longer considered untouchable.

The defender’s contract runs until 2028 and his market value sits in the region of £14-20million.

He has continued to train and play in pre-season, even wearing the captain’s armband in a recent friendly. But that isn’t expected to change matters.

As the window progresses, any move will depend on suitable offers materialising that satisfy both player and club. The likelihood is, though, is that Tosin’s his time at Chelsea is nearing its end.

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