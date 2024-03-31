Tottenham to swoop after Chelsea forced into sales of Reece James and Pochettino favourite, as Boehly era hits rock bottom

Chelsea will listen to offers for Reece James and Spurs target Conor Gallagher

Chelsea are ‘preparing to sell’ captain Reece James and No 1 Tottenham target Conor Gallagher after a damning report detailed how the Todd Boehly era has sunk to a new low.

The Blues have spent vast sums on new players since Boehly and his Clearlake partners succeeded Roman Abramovich at Stamford Bridge. However, their on-field results are yet to match their off-field ambition, with Saturday’s brutal 2-2 draw at home to Burnley summing the new Chelsea up.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side took the lead from the spot through Cole Palmer. With Burnley reduced to 10 men, few would’ve predicted the Clarets to roar back and earn an away draw.

Palmer was once again the only new recruit to stand up tall and didn’t Hold back when criticising his teammates and the club in his post-match interview.

But according to reports, the worst is yet to come, with a possible transfer ban in the works.

Now, according to the Sunday Times, Chelsea have put homegrown pair Reece James and Conor Gallagher up for sale in a last-ditch attempt to avoid punishment.

They state the Blues are aware they must raise in excess of £100m before June 30. Doing so through player sales would ensure the proceeds count towards the accounts for the 2023/24 season.

Chelsea are reportedly fearful they could be handed a points deduction like Everton and Nottingham Forest were for breaching the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability rules.

Sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the balance sheet and are thus more lucrative for the club. Per the Sunday Times, the end result is James and Gallagher, both 24, can leave.

Chelsea set price tags on James, Gallagher

Chelsea have set a target price of £80m for James whose season has once again been ravaged by injury. TEAMtalk understands the Blues value Gallagher at the £50m mark, though might be willing to do business at £40m.

Gallagher’s current contract expires in 2025 and his sale is the more pressing of the two, assuming a breakthrough in ongoing contract extension talks isn’t made, of course.

We understand Gallagher is seeking upwards of £150,000-a-week to extend his stay with Chelsea. As yet, the club have shown no willingness to meet his demands.

Gallagher has featured in every Premier League match he’s been available for this term and Pochettino would be loathe to lose the all-action midfielder.

Nonetheless, the decision is out of the Argentine’s hands and Tottenham will look to capitalise on their London rival’s misfortune.

Gallagher is viewed by Ange Postecoglou as the perfect addition to his midfield ranks.

Gallagher would be deployed as a six if signed, though will also be given chances further forward in James Maddison’s position when the England ace misses out.

