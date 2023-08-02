Tough start for new Chelsea capture with star already receiving Pochettino snub despite big Boehly outlay

A new Chelsea recruit could have a tough start to life at Stamford Bridge as transfer insider Ben Jacobs has suggested he will not actually be in Mauricio Pochettino’s starting eleven, even though co-owner Todd Boehly has parted with big money to complete a deal.

Chelsea have sold a host of players to allow them to bring in some new targets without breaking Financial Fair Play regulations. Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Edouard Mendy and Kalidou Koulibaly are just some of the stars who have been allowed to leave West London.

Those departures have allowed Chelsea to improve their attack with the addition of versatile forward Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal. The Blues had already agreed a deal with RB Leipzig for the signing of Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea have also prepared for the future by landing exciting young players such as Kendry Paez, Angelo Gabriel and Lesley Ugochukwu.

Chelsea’s next signing looks set to be Axel Disasi. Pochettino’s side have reached a €45m (£38.6m) agreement with Monaco for the centre-back. They have made the move following news of Wesley Fofana’s ACL surgery.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Disasi has completed a medical, which means it is not long before he will be announced as a Chelsea player.

And Monaco have already moved to replace the four-cap France international by snaring Mohammed Salisu from Southampton.

However, it appears it will not be an easy ride for Disasi at Chelsea as he will have to train exceptionally well to get into Pochettino’s starting lineup. That is because the manager is ‘expected’ to go with Thiago Silva and Levi Colwill as his usual centre-back pairing.

Insider details Pochettino plan at Chelsea

“Chelsea have had a really busy few days. Levi Colwill has an agreement in principle on a new six-year contract… if all goes to plan Colwill will commit until at least 2029 and earn around £100k per week,” Jacobs said in an interview with CaughtOffside.

“This also ends Brighton’s chances of trying to include Colwill as part of any Moises Caicedo talks. Chelsea have always been adamant Colwill is not for sale, though, and they continue to pursue Caicedo in a straight-cash deal. It’s not true they have walked away.

“Chelsea have also signed Axel Disasi from Monaco for €45m. Disasi is effectively cover for the injured Wesley Fofana, although with that price tag he’ll be hoping to challenge Fofana when fit rather than only deputise for him.

“The signing also makes sense because Thiago Silva is heading into the final year of his Chelsea deal. Disasi will obviously get a chance to impress whilst Fofana is sidelined even if Silva-Colwill are the expected starting centre-backs this season when fit.”

It seems Disasi may have a frustrating 2023-24 campaign as he will warm the bench in the biggest games, with Silva and Colwill set to start instead.

Disasi will be hoping Silva departs Chelsea when his contract with the club expires in June 2024, as this will put him right in contention for the starting spot he craves. But by that point Fofana will likely have returned to full fitness, so Disasi will still have to be on top form to play regularly.

Of course, Pochettino also has left-footed option Benoit Badiashile in his ranks. However, he is at risk of missing the start of the new season due to a hamstring issue.

