Chelsea are now a serious transfer threat to Liverpool over a deal that hangs in the balance, while Ashley Cole is set to join Everton’s coaching staff – both in all the latest Paper Talk.

CHELSEA IN LIVERPOOL, FABIO CARVALHO BATTLE

Fabio Carvalho has renewed transfer interest from Chelsea following his failure to seal a move to Liverpool on deadline day, according to reports.

The Fulham teenager has emerged as one of the Championship’s best players this season amid his rise through the ranks at Craven Cottage. He has scored seven goals and assisted four others in 18 league appearances either side of injury.

As such, Liverpool made Carvalho a firm target for the January window. They left it until deadline day to properly get into negotiations with Fulham. And after having their first bid rejected, they agreed a fee late on Monday evening.

However, the two clubs could not finish the relevant paperwork before the 11pm deadline and the deal subsequently fell through.

Liverpool reportedly still feel confident of wrapping up a deal for Carvalho.

According to Goal, though, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have now emerged as contenders to snap the England youth international up.

In fact, the Daily Express adds in a separate report that Chelsea have a ‘bullish sense of confidence’ that they can persuade Carvalho to sign for Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Nevertheless, Goal claims that Liverpool, having already laid the groundwork for a deal, will try to wrap it up in the coming weeks.

Indeed, Carvalho is into the final six months of his contract and the likelihood of him signing fresh terms with Fulham looks slim as it stands.

For now, though, the player will turn his focus back to helping the Cottagers push for promotion back to the Premier League. The 19-year-old has scored three and assisted three others in the past four Championship games.

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

Everton are edging closer to adding former Chelsea and England full-back Ashley Cole to Frank Lampard’s coaching staff. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle will make a renewed attempt to sign Lille centre-back Sven Botman in the summer. Botman rejected the chance to leave in January but has since hinted at plans to move on at the end of the season. (Daily Mirror)

Bryan Gil has revealed that his family urged him to leave Tottenham and return to Spain on loan following his tough first half-season at Spurs. (The Sun)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has insisted that he never took his focus off Arsenal following his dramatic deadline-day move to Barcelona. (Daily Mirror)

In fact, Arsenal paid Aubameyang a lump sum worth almost £7million, for him to terminate his contract. (The Times)

PAPER TALK – ARSENAL EYE VILLA, BISSOUMA BATTLE

Looking ahead to the summer, though, Arsenal could battle Aston Villa to sign Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma. (The Sun)

Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea will test West Ham’s resolve by bidding for Declan Rice in the summer transfer window. (Daily Telegraph)

Nevertheless, former Premier League star Charlie Austin believes that England midfielder Rice will leave if the Hammers fail to qualify for the Champions League. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has also made Jules Kounde and Aurelien Tchouameni summer transfer targets for the Blues. (The Athletic)

Meanwhile, the Hammers failed with a late swoop for Atalanta striker Duvan Zapata. (Sky Sports)

MAN UTD GET POCHETTINO BOOST

Super-agent Mino Raiola is looking for a new club for Chelsea-linked Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt. Indeed, Juve will not match Dusan Vlahovic’s contract terms for the Netherlands centre-back. (The Sun)

Paris Saint-Germain have begun searching for Mauricio Pochettino’s successor following their exit from the Coupe de France, in a boost for Man Utd’s manager hunt. (Le Parisien)

Celtic full-back Josip Juranovic has labelled Rangers’ swoop of Aaron Ramsey as “nothing special”. (Daily Record)

But Paul Merson admitted his surprise that Premier League clubs did not come in for the Wales international midfielder. (Metro)

Chelsea retain an interest in signing Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. However, they have reservations about if he would adapt to the Premier League. (Evening Standard)