Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could call off a Chelsea move after raging at Real Madrid, while West Ham are ready to push through a deal with Liverpool – all in Wednesday’s transfer gossip.

REAL MADRID STOKE CHELSEA OWNER’S FIRE

Roman Abramovich is ‘fuming’ at Real Madrid’s pursuit of Antonio Rudiger and will ‘pull the plug’ on a second deal out of spite, per a report.

Rudiger, 28, appears on course to leave Chelsea at the end of the season. The German defender is in the form of his life, a fact that has sparked a scramble for his signature.

Chelsea want Rudiger to pen fresh terms, though more lucrative offers from elsewhere are turning his head.

That’s according to the Daily Mail (citing Spanish publication El Nacional).

They state Bayern Munich and Real Madrid are tracking Rudiger, and it is Real who are leading the way.

The Spanish giant have reportedly held talks with Rudiger’s agent, Sahr Senesie. Rudiger can sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs come January 1 and an ‘informal agreement’ has reportedly been reached.

Chelsea owner prepared to strike back

Real’s pursuit of Rudiger has apparently gone down like a lead balloon with Abramovich.

The Russian is described as ‘furious’ and ‘fuming’. As such, he intends to break off tentative negotiations over bringing Eden Hazard back to Stamford Bridge.

The Chelsea legend has endured a torrid spell since leaving the Blues in 2019. Now aged 30, it’s suggested Real would be open to moving him on to bring an end to the nightmare saga.

Rudiger set for a big payday as free agent The Chelsea man is out of contract at the end of this season, as is captain Azpilicueta.

A return to where Hazard became a club icon could reignite his career. Furthermore, Abramovich reportedly ‘appeared keen’ on sanctioning the deal.

But Real’s pursuit of Rudiger has laid waste to their chances of offloading Hazard to Chelsea, with Abramovich now prepared to snub a deal ‘out of spite’.

WEST HAM TO PUSH LIVERPOOL DEAL THROUGH

A recent cheekbone injury won’t stop West Ham from pushing through a deal for Liverpool’s Nat Phillips in January. (Evening Standard)

Man Utd don’t expect wantaway forward Jesse Lingard to leave in January. That’s despite the winter window being the last opportunity to recoup a fee. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal could be handed an unlikely lifeline if they want to ship out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former captain is a January target for Barcelona. (Independent)

Man Utd have identified midfield as an area ripe for improvement in January. That comes with Paul Pogba’s future at the club remaining uncertain. (Daily Telegraph)

Victor Lindelof is undergoing a series of precautionary investigations following his substitution against Norwich with breathing difficulties. Man Utd are confident the problem is not related to the Covid outbreak at the club. (Daily Telegraph)

MAN UTD OFFERED ATLETICO CHOICE

Atletico Madrid are targeting Anthony Martial and will ask if United want any players used as a makeweight. (Daily Express)

Wayne Rooney could fill the void at Everton if the axe falls on Rafael Benitez. (The Sun)

Newcastle remain focused on bringing Atletico full-back Kieran Trippier back to England in January. (Daily Telegraph)

Rudiger appears bound for Real Madrid, though Man Utd retain hope of a last-gasp steal. (The Sun)

Liverpool, Tottenham and Man City are monitoring Wolves left-back Rayan Ait-Nouri. However, a frustrating contract clause is complicating matters. (Daily Mail)

REAL MADRID EYE LIVERPOOL CONDUCTOR

Liverpool transfer guru Michael Edwards is on Real Madrid’s radar. Edwards will leave Anfield at the end of the season. (Daily Mail)

Newcastle want Arsenal flop Konstantinos Mavropanos. The Greek defender has shone on loan with Stuttgart and could command a £21.3m fee after Stuttgart trigger an option in his deal. (The Sun)

Barcelona want Chelsea’s Dutch left-back Ian Maatsen, 19. He is currently on a season-long loan with Championship side Coventry. (Football Insider)

Tottenham are fronting the queue for Napoli forward Lorenzo Insigne. (The Sun)

AND THE REST FROM PAPER TALK

MLS top scorer Valentin Castellanos is attracting widespread interest, most notably from West Ham. (The Sun)

Leicester are interested in Swansea’s 22-year-old Dutch forward Joel Piroe. (Swansea Independent)

Kylian Mbappe is free to talk to other clubs from January 1. However, Real Madrid are reportedly ready to put negotiations on hold until March as a goodwill gesture to PSG. (Daily Mail)

Jurgen Klopp’s has laid the groundwork to sign Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez. The Serie A kings are extremely reluctant to sell. (Daily Express)