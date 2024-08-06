Fabrizio Romano has revealed a major update surrounding Atletico Madrid as the Spanish giants close in on the signing of Chelsea star Conor Gallagher.

The Blues have been desperate to sell Gallagher since accepting a £33m bid for the midfielder, whose sale will represent pure profit on the account books because he’s an academy graduate.

That will benefit Chelsea in terms of the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules. According to Fabrizio Romano, an Atletico star is set to head the other way to Stamford Bridge

Enzo Maresca told Gallagher that he would only be a ‘squad player’ in his new system, which was a key reason why he decided to move to the Spanish capital.

But Atletico are also closing in on a blockbuster deal for Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez, who, as previously reported, Pep Guardiola is willing to sell for the right price this summer.

“Atletico Madrid are closing in on Julian Alvarez deal! They’ve offered more than €75m (£64m) for Alvarez to Man City, working to get it done today,” Romano posted on X.

“Chelsea are closing in on signing Samu Omorodion for £35m from Atletico, while Conor Gallagher is set to travel to Madrid for his medical today.”

Chelsea expected to sign Atletico Madrid striker

Omorodion has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea for weeks and it seems they have got their man now Gallagher has agreed to join Atletico.

Maresca made signing a new striker one of his top priorities for this summer and now Omorodion, 20, looks set to be the next new face through the door at Stamford Bridge.

The youngster is considered one of the most promising forwards in LaLiga and scored eight goals in 34 games while on loan with Deportivo Alaves last season.

Omorodion could prove to be an excellent signing for Chelsea if he lives up to his potential, but is more of a prospect rather than an immediate improvement to their starting XI.

He will compete with Nicolas Jackson for minutes this season and it will be interesting to see how much of a role he plays, if the £35m transfer is completed as expected.

Romelu Lukaku, meanwhile, is still likely to leave Chelsea amid interest from Napoli and Aston Villa.

Diego Simeone set to get Man City forward

Simeone is keen to build a squad capable of beating rivals Real Madrid to the LaLiga title and Atletico look set to sign Alvarez from Man City in a blockbuster move.

The Atletico manager specifically requested that his club sign Alvarez this summer as he views him as a world-class player who could transform his team into serial trophy winners.

Alvarez signed for Man City in January 2022 and has made 103 appearances and scored 36 goals for the club, helping them to win six major trophies.

Atletico’s £64m bid for the Argentinian international looks set to be enough to prise him away from the Cityzens so it will be interesting to see who they bring in to replace him.

