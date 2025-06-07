Chelsea land on £60m Hugo Ekitike alternative to set up Newcastle battle

Chelsea are in the frame for Joao Pedro

Newcastle United are aiming to sign Joao Pedro as part of an impressive double deal, but Chelsea have identified him as a striker alternative to Hugo Ekitike, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Chelsea have already brought in Liam Delap from Ipswich Town after activating his £30million (€35.5m) relegation release clause. The striker had been close to joining Manchester United but snubbed them in favour of Chelsea following their Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

Delap has been given the No 9 shirt and will provide Nicolas Jackson with competition for a starting place up front.

However, TEAMtalk understands Chelsea could sign another striker even after Delap, one who is capable of playing either down the middle or on the left flank.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher has confirmed that the Blues’ search for a versatile option has seen them shortlist Brighton & Hove Albion star Pedro.

If Ekitike proves too difficult to sign from Eintracht Frankfurt, then Chelsea will ramp up their interest in Pedro instead.

We revealed on Wednesday that Chelsea are in a hurry to sign three new players before the Club World Cup, with Ekitike among their main targets.

The Frenchman is very keen to play in the Premier League, but Frankfurt value him extremely highly after he netted 22 goals for them this season.

Ekitike’s price tag has been set at £80m (€95m), making talks difficult for Chelsea. Pedro will not be cheap to sign, but he will be less expensive than Ekitike as Brighton are expected to demand £60m (€71m) before selling.

It was recently claimed that Chelsea have cooled their interest in Pedro, but TEAMtalk understands the Brazilian is still in the frame to potentially move to Stamford Bridge.

DON’T MISS 🔵 Chelsea ‘submit €75m offer’ for Barcelona star who’s been ‘offered’ to Man Utd

Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool converge on star

Fabrizio Romano confirmed earlier on Saturday that Pedro is ‘expected to leave Brighton’ this summer and that ‘movements are taking place’ involving interested clubs.

Chelsea will face competition from Premier League rivals to land Pedro after he managed 10 goals in 27 league games in the 2024-25 season.

TEAMtalk revealed on May 16 that Liverpool are serious about signing him as a replacement for Darwin Nunez.

And sources have now informed us that Newcastle are pushing to sign both Pedro and Nottingham Forest’s Anthony Elanga by next week.

Pedro is keen on a move to Newcastle, though it remains to be seen whether he would prioritise talks with Chelsea.

In addition to electric winger Elanga, Newcastle want a versatile attacker who can thrive either as a No 9 or out wide.

Pedro, 23, fits that mould. His situation is certainly one to keep an eye on with all of Chelsea, Newcastle and Liverpool keen.

Chelsea transfer news: Arsenal discussions; Newcastle contact

👉 Arsenal in talks to sign Chelsea star at mind-boggling release clause fee

👉 Newcastle ‘approach’ Chelsea over signing exciting Bryan Mbeumo alternative

👉 Chelsea ready to pay elite star’s release clause after new talks

QUIZ: Most expensive signings per year, 2013-2024