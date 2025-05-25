Chelsea are set to ‘accelerate’ their pursuit of Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi after sealing qualification for the Champions League, per reports.

Guehi left Chelsea for Palace in an £18m move in 2021 and has gone on to become one of the Premier League’s best defender and an England squad regular.

The 24-year-old’s superb form for the Eagles has captured the attention of multiple clubs, and Chelsea are said to be in a strong position to re-sign him after beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 on the final day of the Premier League season, to secure a fourth-place finish.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea are set to intensify their efforts to bring Guehi back to Stamford Bridge. There is reportedly a belief that Guehi will be ‘allowed to leave for £70m.’

Guehi, Palace’s captain, is thought to be ready to take on a new challenge after leading his team to winning the FA Cup this season, the first major trophy in their history.

Chelsea are keen to add to their centre-back options as they look to challenge for the Premier League title next season. Trevoh Chalobah could leave the club and he will need replacing, if so.

However, the Blues are not alone in their interest and will need to compete with their rivals for Guehi’s signature.

READ MORE: Chelsea step aside as Liverpool get £60m striker boost

Chelsea need to watch out for Inter Milan – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti reported on May 20 that Premier League quartet Chelsea, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle – who had a £65m bid rejected for Guehi in January – are all considering moves for the Palace skipper.

We understand that Man Utd made an enquiry for Guehi recently to gauge the possibility of a summer deal, although their hand has been weakened by missing out on Champions League football.

There is also serious interest in Guehi from abroad. Galetti revealed that Serie A giants Inter Milan have shown the most concrete interest in the defender to date.

The Italian giants, who we revealed are also looking to sell centre-back Yann Bisseck, are seriously considering the England international but have not presented an offer so far.

With Guehi’s Palace contract expiring in 2026, he is highly likely to depart Selhurst Park in the coming weeks, unless Oliver Glasner’s side can tie him down to an extension.

Chelsea are big admirers of Guehi but he isn’t the only option for them, with Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite also on their radar. Branthwaite would also cost north of £70m.

DON’T MISS: When does the summer 2025 transfer window open? All the key dates…

Chelsea QUIZ: Leaver with most appearances, 2015-2024