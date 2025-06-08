Chelsea are increasingly confident of signing Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, who has reportedly agreed a ‘seven-year’ Blues contract amid rival interest from Arsenal.

The 20-year-old, who notched 12 goals and five assists for the German giants in 2024/25, is expected to leave Dortmund and head to Stamford Bridge, possibly before the FIFA Club World Cup.

Arsenal have shown interest in the England under-21 international, with Mikel Arteta keen to bring in competition for Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing, but he has decided against a move to the Emirates.

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal with Dortmund, with negotiations ongoing around a transfer for around €45m (£37m).

The report states that Chelsea made an initial approach for €35m (£29m), but the expectation is that a compromise will be reached in the coming days.

Gittens, meanwhile, is said to have agreed to a seven-year contract with Chelsea, in principle, and is expected to join ahead of the Club World Cup.

It’s claimed that Gittens has ‘always preferred’ a move to Chelsea and has ‘snubbed’ Arsenal by agreeing to the move to Stamford Bridge.

Gittens chooses Chelsea

Journalist Graeme Bailey is cited in The Boot Room’s report, stating: “Chelsea have done their homework on Gittens and they were very impressed with everything that came back.

“Joe Shields has long been a huge fan, but the club have done their due diligence on the player.

“Gittens firmly believes he can progress at Stamford Bridge and although Arsenal made a push for him, Chelsea were always seen as his preferred option.”

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on April 29 that Chelsea had opened talks with Dortmund over a deal for Gittens.

And in an update on June 4, Fletcher stated that Chelsea are keen to finalise his signing before the Club World Cup – and now they’re on track to do so.

The Blues are in for a very busy few days, as they are also keen to strike agreements for AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike.

Gittens could be signed as a direct replacement for Jadon Sancho, who has returned to Manchester United following an underwhelming loan with Chelsea.

The Blues have considered Man Utd’s Alejandro Garnacho but are now fully focused on Gittens as Enzo Maresca looks to strengthen his wide options.

