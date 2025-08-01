Chelsea are closing in on a deal for RB Leipzig attacking midfielder Xavi Simons, with a full ‘agreement’ close and how it will impact their pursuit of Alejandro Garnacho assessed.

The Blues have had yet another busy transfer window, bringing in SEVEN new additions already, including big names like Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens and Liam Delap, and their business isn’t done yet.

Ajax defender Jorrel Hato is expected to officially join Chelsea imminently for a fee in the region of £37million.

Leipzig’s 22-year-old playmaker Simons is next on their shortlist, and according to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are on the verge of a breakthrough, and the move will NOT affect their pursuit of Manchester United winger Garnacho.

“Chelsea are still working on a deal for Xavi Simons. A verbal agreement is almost done. There’s still a strong feeling that the deal will go through,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Chelsea are ready to submit an official bid, but further player offloads are needed first. The Xavi Simons deal is currently independent of Chelsea’s interest in Alejandro Garnacho.”

Simons, who can play as an attacking midfielder or as a winger on either flank, has notched an impressive 21 goals and 23 assists in 76 games for Leipzig. Chelsea are determined to close a deal, but he won’t be a cheap addition…

Chelsea to sign Xavi Simons AND Alejandro Garnacho?

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 30 that Chelsea want to make Hato and Simons their next two additions of the summer.

He reported at the time that both players had agreed personal terms with the Blues, and now Hato is expected to officially join imminently, following a medical.

Chelsea are now attempting to agree a fee with Leipzig for Simons, and we understand that the German club value him at around £60million.

As we revealed, Chelsea are willing to offload players to fund the move, with the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku on the chopping block.

Leipzig are reluctant to lose Simons, along with Manchester United target Benjamin Sesko, this summer, but won’t stand in Simons’ way if Chelsea match their price demands.

As for Garnacho, we have consistently reported that Chelsea are keen on the Man Utd winger and he is open to the move to Stamford Bridge.

No formal offer has been launched yet by the Blues but he is one of the players Ruben Amorim is happy to offload to fund new additions for the Red Devils.

Recent reports have revealed Chelsea’s true feelings about Garnacho amid concerns about his character – read the latest HERE.

