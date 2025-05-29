Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap and are set to sign him, but could reportedly still poach another exciting centre-forward from under Liverpool’s noses.

Enzo Maresca’s side finished the season on a high after finishing fourth in the Premier League table, qualifying for the Champions League, and winning the Europa Conference League.

And the feel-good factor at Stamford Bridge is continuing into the transfer window. TEAMtalk led the way early on Thursday when revealing Delap had chosen to sign with Chelsea instead of Man Utd. That news was subsequently confirmed by David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano.

And in another bombshell update, this time from Bundesliga transfer specialist Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea are still plotting a move for a second striker – Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike – who is a confirmed target for Liverpool.

“Liam Delap (22, Ipswich) has reached an agreement with Chelsea,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Deal progressing well — Chelsea are on the verge of activating the release clause. Understand: a Delap transfer does NOT affect a potential move for Hugo #Ekitike. Chelsea still pushing for Ekitike.”

Ekitike notched an impressive 22 goals across all competitions this season and Frankfurt will consider a sale – but only for a BIG fee. Chelsea and Liverpool look set to go head-to-head for his signature.

Chelsea pushing for top Liverpool target

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed Liverpool’s interest in Ekitike on April 15 – and now the Reds are poised to start concrete negotiations over a deal.

Frankfurt value Ekitike at €100m (£84m) and with both Liverpool and Chelsea very keen on the striker, it looks increasingly likely that one of the Premier League giants could pay that fee.

If both clubs reach an agreement on a fee with Frankfurt it will be down to Ekitike to choose between Anfield and Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool view the 22-year-old as a potential replacement for Darwin Nunez, who is likely to depart Merseyside amid interest from Saudi Arabia, Atletico Madrid, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest.

Ekitike is on the Reds’ shortlist along with Brighton striker Joao Pedro – another player who would command a big transfer fee.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are looking to build a squad capable of lifting the Premier League title and a strike force of Nicolas Jackson, Delap and Ekitike would be a big step in the right direction.

Delap and Ekitike scored 34 goals between them this term and if they can replicate that at Chelsea, they could prove to be game-changing additions.

The last step for the Delap deal is Chelsea paying his £30m release clause, which is just a formality as they are willing to do so.

