Alejandro Garnacho is eyeing a quickfire transfer to a Spanish giant despite only arriving at Chelsea from Manchester United five months ago, a shock report has claimed.

Former Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim told Garnacho to find a new club after the winger said the club’s 2024-25 season was ‘s***’ and questioned why he did not start in the Europa League final defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. Napoli and Al-Nassr both held talks for Garnacho, while he was also linked with clubs such as Tottenham, Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, though, was adamant that the Argentina international wanted to stay in the Premier League, with sources informing him that Garnacho had made clear his desire to move to London, and to Chelsea in particular. Lengthy negotiations followed as United valued the forward at £50million, whereas Chelsea rated him at closer to £30m.

The two clubs ended up compromising at £40m, with Garnacho moving to Stamford Bridge on August 30, in a deal which also included a 10 per cent sell-on clause.

So far, Garnacho has managed six goals and three assists in 24 appearances for Chelsea.

But according to Spanish source Fichajes, Garnacho is already plotting a surprise January move to Atletico Madrid.

Garnacho is ‘seriously considering’ a winter transfer to ‘take on an even more prominent role’. He supposedly believes this would increase his chances of starting for Argentina at the World Cup.

Garnacho ‘feels ready to take on greater responsibilities’ in attack, which might not happen at Chelsea due to fierce competition for places.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

Atletico Madrid plan Alejandro Garnacho reunion

Atleti are ‘keen’ to sign the 21-year-old, with manager Diego Simeone having already ‘approved’ the deal. Simeone views Garnacho as a ‘dynamic’ attacker who can increase the threat of his forward line, with Atleti chiefs allegedly drawing up a loan proposal.

Garnacho has history with Atleti, having been born in Madrid and spent time in their academy before joining Manchester United U18s in October 2020.

While Garnacho has yet to establish himself as one of Chelsea’s best forwards, it would be a surprise if they let him go so soon.

Chelsea chiefs see Garnacho as a player with great potential who can help them reach their long-term goals.

Man Utd, though, would be delighted if Garnacho joined Atleti on an initial loan move that had the potential to become permanent. They could recoup extra transfer funds via that 10 per cent sell-on clause.

Chelsea: More Strasbourg stars eyed; stunning PSG link

Chelsea have already agreed to sign Strasbourg striker Emanuel Emegha, and there could soon be more new arrivals from the French side.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has revealed Chelsea hope to complete a triple raid on their sister club.

The Blues have also been linked with a huge €125m swoop for a ‘complete midfielder’ currently starring for Paris Saint-Germain.