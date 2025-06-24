Chelsea ready to make final Garnacho decision as Man Utd star’s demands are laid out – sources

Chelsea are evaluating their interest in Manchester United star Alejandro Garnacho, with sources informing TEAMtalk that the Blues will make a final decision on pursuing the winger in the near future.

The London club value the Argentine star at £55-60million (up to €70m / $82m) and see him as an affordable target. However, there is disagreement between Chelsea and Man Utd, as the Red Devils are reportedly asking for £70m (€82m / $95.5m) before selling.

Garnacho’s wages do not pose an issue for Chelsea, as sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that he is not demanding exorbitant sums.

Instead, the focus is on whether he fits the personality mould prioritised by head coach Enzo Maresca.

TEAMtalk first reported that Garnacho was of interest to Chelsea back in January and that remains the case.

Maresca, keen to build a squad with the right characters, views Garnacho’s flair and work rate as potential assets for Chelsea’s attacking line. The 20-year-old’s pace and directness could complement the Blues’ evolving style, but his integration into a tight-knit dressing room is crucial.

Man United, meanwhile, are open to selling and have informed interested parties that they are ready to negotiate.

Chelsea are not the only club interested. Aston Villa, Napoli, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan, and Barcelona have all considered moves, drawn by Garnacho’s potential.

United’s willingness to do a deal could spark a bidding war, though Chelsea’s financial muscle and Premier League allure give them an edge.

But sources state that the Blues are cautious about overpaying, aiming to secure a deal closer to their valuation of Garnacho to maintain fiscal discipline.

As the transfer window progresses, Chelsea’s decision will hinge on balancing Garnacho’s undeniable talent with Maresca’s vision for squad harmony.

Alejandro Garnacho future open as Chelsea lurk

A move to Stamford Bridge could offer the youngster a fresh start, but with multiple European giants circling, his future is still open.

Garnacho does fit the recruitment ideas of Chelsea as he is young, playing at the top level and could develop into a top-class star. A move to London would also be of interest to Garnacho.

Sources confirmed to TEAMtalk on May 22 that Garnacho is ready to leave United. He feels his career will be better served by starting more regularly elsewhere and playing in his favoured position, out wide on the left flank.

We also confirmed on June 2 that Garnacho remains of interest to Chelsea even amid their talks for fellow winger Jamie Gittens.

Chelsea are locked in negotiations with Borussia Dortmund for Gittens, who has already agreed a provisional seven-year contract to move to Stamford Bridge.

With Jadon Sancho having returned to United and uncertainty still surrounding Mykhailo Mudryk’s future, we understand Chelsea could sign Garnacho and Gittens.

