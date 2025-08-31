Chelsea are reportedly trying to beat Liverpool to the signature of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, making a late ‘approach’ to sign the defender as the transfer deadline approaches.

The 25-year-old England international scored a stunning goal in Palace’s 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Villa Park tonight, with his fine curling effort landing in the top corner of Marco Bizot’s goal.

Guehi played the full game despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, after Liverpool submitted a £35m bid, which remains on the table.

Palace boss Oliver Glasner, unsurprisingly, wants to keep Guehi, but it’s understood that if Palace can sign a replacement, the move to Liverpool is likely to go through.

Earlier today, it was suggested that Palace are exploring a move for Chelsea defender Axel Disasi to replace Guehi.

However, CaughtOffside claims in a shock report that Chelsea have ‘re-entered the picture’ to sign Guehi, who began his career with the Blues before joining Palace in 2021.

The report states that Chelsea have ‘made an approach in recent days’ in an attempt to ‘take advantage of what they perceived as a delay in negotiations between Palace and Liverpool…

Liverpool still favourites to sign Guehi amid Chelsea interest

Chelsea have had another very busy window, but the signing of a new defender cannot be discounted, especially if Disasi leaves in the coming hours.

The links between Chelsea and Guehi are nothing new – and it is true that the centre-back has long-term admirers among the Blues’ recruitment team.

However, everything points towards Liverpool winning the race for Guehi, and it would be a huge shock to see him head anywhere else on deadline day, if he leaves Palace.

Guehi is thought to be keen on completing the move to Anfield, has verbally agreed personal terms in with the Reds, and, crucially, has no intention of signing a new Palace contract.

With his deal expiring next summer, Palace must sell now or in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

When asked about Guehi prior to the victory over Villa, Palace manager Glasner said: “He has a contract here for Crystal Palace. He trains well, he plays well. He is the captain of the side. Everyone knows his situation.”

Guehi has made 162 appearances for the Eagles, and captained his side to winning the FA Cup last season – the first major trophy in the club’s history.

Chelsea’s reported interest in Guehi comes as they look to sign a new striker in a last-ditch deal, so they can allow Nicolas Jackson to join Bayern Munich, following an injury to Liam Delap.

