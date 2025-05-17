Chelsea star Axel Disasi is in talks with Aston Villa over a permanent move to the West Midlands after leaving a good impression on manager Unai Emery, according to a report.

Disasi joined Villa on a straight loan from Chelsea in the winter transfer window after falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. Blues boss Enzo Maresca does not believe the defender suits his style, which prompted the switch to Villa.

So far, Disasi has made 10 appearances for Villa, though he is yet to register his first goal contribution.

He has proven to be a useful player for Emery as he can operate as either a centre-half or right-back.

French source Foot Mercato claim Villa ‘want to keep’ Disasi by signing him on a permanent basis this summer.

Villa have filled Disasi with ‘confidence’ after he struggled to live up to his £38million price tag at Chelsea.

While the Frenchman was ‘bombarded’ against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and had a difficult time, ‘this has not affected his credibility in Emery’s eyes’.

Disasi’s ‘mentality and dedication’ has impressed Emery and his coaches, who have urged Villa chiefs to engineer a summer move.

Several other Premier League clubs are tracking Disasi’s situation, but Villa are aiming to win the chase.

They have already ‘begun discussions with the player’ and his camp. The Villans feel they are in a strong position to wrap up a deal as the 27-year-old has enjoyed his time there.

Once Villa have finalised personal terms with Disasi, they will enter negotiations with Chelsea over a potential transfer fee.

It could take several rounds of talks for an agreement to be reached as Villa and Chelsea are both eyeing Champions League qualification again next season.

Axel Disasi eyed in permanent Aston Villa move

Chelsea will likely want to make most of their money back on Disasi, which means a deal could cost in excess of £30m.

Villa are a rich club but must work smartly this summer so they do not get close to their profit and sustainability limit.

In March, Disasi was named among eight Chelsea players who could move on to help fund the signing of an elite new striker for Maresca.

Chelsea want to add to their centre-back options whether Disasi leaves or not. They tried their hardest to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth but ultimately missed out to Real Madrid.

TEAMtalk understands Chelsea are in the frame to re-sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace, though Newcastle United are providing them with serious competition.

