Bayern Munich remain very keen on signing Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku this summer, while a second Blues star could follow him to the Allianz Arena.

The Blues have been busy in the early stages of the summer window, sealing the exciting signings of Liam Delap, Joao Pedro and Jamie Gittens, to name a few.

The addition of Delap and Pedrowill see Nkunku’s minutes limited if he stays at Stamford Bridge, after playing a bit-part role last term, so it’s highly likely he will be sold.

According to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bayern are keeping a very close eye on Nkunku, though a potential move depends on their other transfer business this summer.

“FC Bayern are still monitoring Christopher #Nkunku‘s situation and waiting for market opportunities,” Plettenberg posted on X.

“Nothing advanced. No offers. Nothing has changed. Further efforts depend on Bayern’s incoming and outgoing decisions in the transfer market.”

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on June 11 that Nkunku is eager to leave Chelsea, Bayern hold concrete interest, and the Blues want £50million, though the German giants believe they could get him for less. However, he isn’t the only Chelsea ace on their radar…

Bayern Munich make ‘enquiry’ for another Chelsea star

Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto has also emerged as a target for Vincent Kompany’s Bayern, as he looks to strengthen his options in that position.

French outlet L’Equipe has dropped a big update on their pursuit, claiming that they have now made an enquiry over a potential move for the 22-year-old.

Gusto made 41 appearances across all competitions for Chelsea last term – not including his six appearances in the FIFA Club World Cup so far – and he is valued by Enzo Maresca.

Gusto is also versatile, as while his best position is at right-back, he can play as a left-back when required.

The report claims that Gusto is viewed as a potential replacement for Sacha Boey, who is expected to leave Bayern this summer, with Marseille and Galatasaray both interested.

There is no mention of how much Bayern would have to pay to sign Gusto, but given he’s contracted until 2030, Chelsea will likely demand significantly more than the €30million (£26m / $35m) they paid to sign him in 2023.

Nkunku and Gusto are two players to keep a close eye on, but Chelsea are in a strong negotiating with both players, amid Bayern’s interest.

