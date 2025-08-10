Chelsea remain in talks with RB Leipzig over signing talented playmaker Xavi Simons, and one of two Blues stars could reportedly be included in an eye-catching ‘swap deal.’

The Dutch international has been identified as a priority target for Enzo Maresca as the manager looks to build a squad capable of winning the Premier League.

Chelsea have been in talks over a deal for Simons for some time and reports suggest they could take a new approach as they look to find an agreement with Leipzig.

According to The Guardian, Blues forward Christopher Nkunku could return to the German club as part of the deal that sees Simons come to Stamford Bridge.

Leipzig are keen to re-sign the French striker, who has failed to settle with Chelsea following his £52million move in 2023.

Nkunku notched 70 goals and 56 assists in 172 games for Leipzig but has fallen down the pecking order at Chelsea, starting only nine Premier League games last season.

The report claims that Chelsea are ‘pushing to include Nkunku, who they believe to be valued at £40m, as part of the deal’ for Simons. The 22-year-old Leipzig attacking midfielder, meanwhile, is reportedly valued at around £60million.

READ MORE 🔵 Every completed Chelsea transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Chelsea could include another star in Xavi Simons swap

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed on July 30 that Chelsea have already reached an agreement on personal terms with Simons, who is very keen to complete the move to Stamford Bridge.

It is now down to Chelsea and Leipzig to agree a deal and reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Nkunku could be used in a swap deal, but so too could young winger Tyrique George.

George, 19, put in some impressive performances for Chelsea last season but has asked to leave the club in order to play more consistent minutes.

Leipzig are interested in the teenager and Romano believes George is another player who could be used as a makeweight in a deal for Simons.

“Negotiations between Chelsea and RB Leipzig for Xavi Simons continue. Chelsea want Nkunku and Jackson to leave in order to make room for Xavi and Garnacho,” Romano posted on X.

“Nkunku has been discussed as option with Leipzig, same as Tyrique George.”

As referenced by Romano, Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho remains a top target for Chelsea. The Argentinian has his heart set on a move to the Blues, despite interest from elsewhere.

As TEAMtalk reported on August 8, Chelsea are confident of signing Garnacho for around £35million after agreeing personal terms with the United star, and a transfer could occur in the next week.

DON’T MISS 🔵 The 25 biggest transfers in the 2025 summer transfer window: Sesko behind Wirtz in top spot

Latest Chelsea news

🔵 Erik ten Hag tells Chelsea they’ve signed ‘the best player’ from top European league

🔵 SIX more to leave Chelsea as star hands in transfer request and Romano confirms ‘it’s over’

🔵 Chelsea striker cleared to leave as sources clarify Wolves’ intentions

IN FOCUS: Xavi Simons’ 2024/25 Bundesliga stats ranked