Chelsea are making a major push to beat Manchester United to the signing of Blackburn Rovers starlet Ty Livesey, TEAMtalk understands, with the remarkable 15-year-old emerging as one of the most sought-after young talents in the country.

Livesey broke records last season after producing an extraordinary 100 goal contributions, a remarkable return that quickly alerted a host of leading clubs to his potential.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed last year that Manchester United and Manchester City were among those keeping a close eye on the youngster, who has continued to attract significant attention since.

We can now reveal that Chelsea are stepping up their interest and are pushing to land Livesey before he has even made his senior debut for Blackburn.

The Blues are keen to win the race for a player they believe has enormous long-term potential and are attempting to move ahead of their Premier League rivals in the battle for his signature…

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Blackburn starlet attracting strong Prem interest

Livesey, who hails from Greater Manchester, has also attracted interest from Tottenham, Newcastle United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Everton.

The scale of the interest reflects the impact of his performances last season, with his extraordinary goal contribution tally putting him firmly on the radar of clubs across the Premier League.

Manchester United and Manchester City were among the first major clubs to emerge as admirers after his record-breaking campaign, but Chelsea’s latest push has now added another heavyweight contender to what is becoming a competitive battle for the teenager.

Blackburn are increasingly having to contend with interest in their most promising young players, with Livesey the latest academy talent to attract serious attention.

Rovers have already seen Valentin Joseph depart for Brighton, while Igor Tyjon was snapped up by Arsenal, and there is now growing concern that another of their highly-rated prospects could be tempted away before making the breakthrough into senior football.