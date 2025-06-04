Chelsea are accelerating their transfer plans to secure three MAJOR signings before the FIFA Club World Cup, with manager Enzo Maresca determined to strengthen his squad for the global showdown.

TEAMtalk understands the Blues are pushing to secure deals for all of AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike, AND Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens, aiming to integrate them with new signing Liam Delap.

The club is also in the market for a new centre-back to bolster their defensive line. Maresca, who guided Chelsea to a strong campaign in last seasons Premier League, sees the Club World Cup as a chance to cement the club’s status among the elite.

Maignan, the 29-year-old French international, is a top target to challenge Robert Sanchez in goal. Maignan’s commanding presence, exceptional shot-stopping, and ability to play out from the back have made him one of Europe’s premier goalkeepers, and his experience at Milan could prove invaluable for Chelsea’s ambitions.

The French International goalkeeper has said yes to the move and Chelsea believe a deal could be done for as low as £15m pounds, due to his contract coming into its last year. Its seen as a great opportunity to get top class experience in the door for a good fee.

Milan are holding firm on their valuation and sources say negotiations are tense, the Italian giants are also working hard to convince their number one to sign a new deal and stay at the club.

Ekitike, the 22-year-old Frankfurt forward, is another key focus. Ekitike’s pace, aerial ability, and clinical finishing make him a promising addition to Chelsea’s attack. Maresca views him as a dynamic option to compete with Nicolas Jackson and Delap.

He is also seen as a player who can play across multiple positions in the front line and sources say he is very keen to play in the Premier League next season. Ekitike won’t come cheap, however, with Frankfurt valuing him at £80m.

Chelsea reach broad agreement for winger signing

Gittens, the 20-year-old Dortmund winger, completes the trio. The former Manchester City youth product has dazzled in the Bundesliga with his directness and flair, earning comparisons to England star Bukayo Saka. His potential move to Stamford Bridge would add versatility and creativity to Chelsea’s wide areas.

A broad agreement has been reached between clubs and Chelsea hope to pay £35m for the winger, who, like Maignan has said yes to the move and is keen on a return to England.

In addition to these attacking and goalkeeping targets, Chelsea are actively seeking a centre-back to pair with Levi Colwill. The club is prioritizing a defender comfortable in Maresca’s possession-based system and one who is left footed, further movements have been made towards Jorrel Hato at Ajax.

As the Club World Cup approaches, Chelsea’s ambitious transfer strategy underscores their determination to complete their biggest deals early in the window and they could have five news signings done by the time the tournament is in play.

